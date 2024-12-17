German election: Major parties unveil their 2025 platforms

German election: Major parties unveil their 2025 platformsDecember 17, 2024
What you need to know
Germany will hold snap elections on February 23.
The conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the neoliberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) are set to unveil their election platforms on Tuesday.
The announcements come a day after Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote in the Bundestag, or parliament, paving the pay for it to be dissolved.
Here are the latest developments about the start of the German election campaign on Tuesday, December 16:
Televised debates to take place in February
Germany is officially going to elections, and debate preparations are now underway.
This comes after the current government, under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD lost a confidence vote on Monday, resulting in him asking President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to call early elections.
Scholz is expected to face his main opponent, conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz, in at least two televised debates prior to the elections, which are expected to take place on February 23.
Public broadcasters ARD and ZDF are planning one debate on February 9, while private broadcaster RTL will hold another debate on February 16.
