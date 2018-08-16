German Cup: Bayern Munich sneak through, holders Eintracht Frankfurt out

Bayern Munich needed a late goal to make the second round of the German cup, but not even that could hide a very uninspiring display from Niko Kovac's side that left much to be desired.

Last year's finalists looked nothing like the side that dismantled Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Super Cup just a week before, as they struggled to find a way past fourth-division Drochtersen/Assel.

Facing a star-studded Bayern eleven, the hosts kept the visitors quiet for the entire first half. To the delight and most-likely surprise of the home fans, Drochtersen/Assel defended exceptionally and remarkably nearly scored when midfielder Florian Nagel found space in the box, but his effort wasn't strong enough to beat Manuel Neuer.

Bayern looked as pale as their light green away kit. Their best chance of the game came after 55 minutes, when Thiago curled an effort from 25 meters onto the underside of the bar. Bayern showed their frustration - see tweet below - as the game was temporarily halted.

In a game that perhaps best displayed the often hailed magic of the cup, captain Sören Behrmann, a car salesman by trade, urged Drochtersen/Assel to keep frustrating their opponents. The sold-out 7,800 stadium couldn't believe what they were seeing. As the 80 minutes approach, Thomas Müller had the ball in the net but it was called back for an offside. A minute later though, Robert Lewandowski deflected Leon Goretzka's strike and Bayern led. That was enough to end

One shock and plenty of goals

The biggest shock of the day was defending German Cup champions Eintracht Frankfurt crashing out in the first round. For the first time in 22 years, a defending champion went out in the first round. Fourth-division side Ulm powered to a win thanks to a goal from a goalmouth scramble and one brilliant solo effort by Vitalij Lux. Frankfurt delivered another concerningly poor display ahead of the new season, with fears that life after Niko Kovac will be difficult looking justified.

Ulm celebrated an unlikely but historic victory against the defending champions

Hoffenheim battered Kaiserslautern 6-1, with the visitors leading 3-0 after just 21 minutes. Brazilian attacker Joelinton bagged a hattrick as Julian Nagelsmann's farewell season at the club started with a bang.

Werder Bremen also scored six as they too breezed into the second round. Florian Kainz scored the goal of game, as Bremen raced to a 5-1 lead at the break.

Leverkusen progressed with a narrow win, but were made to work. Both Wolfsburg and Nuremberg also made it through, but delivered performances that left them looking fortunate winners.

Schalke made it through on Friday night, although St. Pauli were not as fortunate.

German Cup First Round Results (Saturday):

Drochtersen/Assel 0-1 Bayern Munich

Elversberg 0-1 Wolfsburg

Kaiserslautern 1-6 Hoffenheim

Linx 1-2 Nuremberg

Pforzheim 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Ulm 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Worms 1-6 Werder Bremen

Rodinghausen 2-2 Dynamo Dresden

Dassendorf 0-1 Duisburg