German Cup: Bayern Munich sneak through, holders Eintracht Frankfurt out

As is tradition, the first round of the German Cup truly got Germany's football season underway. Bayern Munich had to huff and puff more than expected, but the Bundesliga sides mostly enjoyed their cup games in the sun.
Bayern Munich needed a late goal to make the second round of the German cup, but not even that could hide a very uninspiring display from Niko Kovac's side that left much to be desired.
Last year's finalists looked nothing like the side that dismantled Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Super Cup just a week before, as they struggled to find a way past fourth-division Drochtersen/Assel.
Facing a star-studded Bayern eleven, the hosts kept the visitors quiet for the entire first half. To the delight and most-likely surprise of the home fans, Drochtersen/Assel defended exceptionally and remarkably nearly scored when midfielder Florian Nagel found space in the box, but his effort wasn't strong enough to beat Manuel Neuer.
Bayern looked as pale as their light green away kit. Their best chance of the game came after 55 minutes, when Thiago curled an effort from 25 meters onto the underside of the bar. Bayern showed their frustration - see tweet below - as the game was temporarily halted.
In a game that perhaps best displayed the often hailed magic of the cup, captain Sören Behrmann, a car salesman by trade, urged Drochtersen/Assel to keep frustrating their opponents. The sold-out 7,800 stadium couldn't believe what they were seeing. As the 80 minutes approach, Thomas Müller had the ball in the net but it was called back for an offside. A minute later though, Robert Lewandowski deflected Leon Goretzka's strike and Bayern led. That was enough to end
One shock and plenty of goals
The biggest shock of the day was defending German Cup champions Eintracht Frankfurt crashing out in the first round. For the first time in 22 years, a defending champion went out in the first round. Fourth-division side Ulm powered to a win thanks to a goal from a goalmouth scramble and one brilliant solo effort by Vitalij Lux. Frankfurt delivered another concerningly poor display ahead of the new season, with fears that life after Niko Kovac will be difficult looking justified.
Hoffenheim battered Kaiserslautern 6-1, with the visitors leading 3-0 after just 21 minutes. Brazilian attacker Joelinton bagged a hattrick as Julian Nagelsmann's farewell season at the club started with a bang.
Werder Bremen also scored six as they too breezed into the second round. Florian Kainz scored the goal of game, as Bremen raced to a 5-1 lead at the break.
Leverkusen progressed with a narrow win, but were made to work. Both Wolfsburg and Nuremberg also made it through, but delivered performances that left them looking fortunate winners.
Schalke made it through on Friday night, although St. Pauli were not as fortunate.
German Cup First Round Results (Saturday):
Drochtersen/Assel 0-1 Bayern Munich
Elversberg 0-1 Wolfsburg
Kaiserslautern 1-6 Hoffenheim
Linx 1-2 Nuremberg
Pforzheim 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen
Ulm 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt
Worms 1-6 Werder Bremen
Rodinghausen 2-2 Dynamo Dresden
Dassendorf 0-1 Duisburg
Robert Lewandowski notched the first ever Super Cup hat trick to take a measure of revenge for last year’s German Cup final defeat. Bayern’s 5-0 win means Niko Kovac picks up a trophy in his first game as Bayern boss. (13.08.2018)