 German Cup: Schalke labor to victory, St Pauli shocked in Wiesbaden | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.08.2018

Sports

German Cup: Schalke labor to victory, St Pauli shocked in Wiesbaden

Schalke are safely through to the second round of the German Cup after an uninspiring victory at Schweinfurt. St Pauli lost to third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden after three goals in a thrilling extra time period.

Fußball DFB-Pokal 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 - FC Schalke 04 (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

Schweinfurt 0-2 Schalke
Magdeburg 0-1 Darmstadt
Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 St Pauli

Schalke secured their place in the second round of the German Cup with a lackluster victory against Schweinfurt of the Regionalliga, Germany's fourth tier.

A goal in each half was enough to do the trick in front of just over 15,000 fans at the sold-out Willy Sachs stadium, with Nabil Bentaleb opening the scoring from the spot.

But Schalke made heavy weather against a Schweinfurt side who were unable to muster any attacking threat, but defended stoically for long periods.

Eventually Schalke got the second courtesy of an Adam Jabiri own goal, which ensured a labored victory for Dominico Tedesco's side.

Elsewhere, Darmstadt edged out Magdeburg 1-0 in the all-Bundesliga 2 clash, and St Pauli were shocked by third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden, with the hosts scoring two extra-time goals to ensure a thrilling 3-2 win over their Bundesliga 2 opponents. The winning goal came courtesy of Niklas Schmidt in the 105th minute.

