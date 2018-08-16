German Cup: Schalke labor to victory, St Pauli shocked in Wiesbaden

Schweinfurt 0-2 Schalke

Magdeburg 0-1 Darmstadt

Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 St Pauli

Schalke secured their place in the second round of the German Cup with a lackluster victory against Schweinfurt of the Regionalliga, Germany's fourth tier.

A goal in each half was enough to do the trick in front of just over 15,000 fans at the sold-out Willy Sachs stadium, with Nabil Bentaleb opening the scoring from the spot.

But Schalke made heavy weather against a Schweinfurt side who were unable to muster any attacking threat, but defended stoically for long periods.

Eventually Schalke got the second courtesy of an Adam Jabiri own goal, which ensured a labored victory for Dominico Tedesco's side.

Elsewhere, Darmstadt edged out Magdeburg 1-0 in the all-Bundesliga 2 clash, and St Pauli were shocked by third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden, with the hosts scoring two extra-time goals to ensure a thrilling 3-2 win over their Bundesliga 2 opponents. The winning goal came courtesy of Niklas Schmidt in the 105th minute.