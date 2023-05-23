German court says Google must delist content if proven false

Last December, the ECJ ruled that it was up to individuals to prove that the information about them that they want deleted was false. Otherwise, search engines like Google are not obliged to remove such content.
What is the 'right to be forgotten?'
The "right to be forgotten," or right to erasure, means people have the right to ask internet organizations to delete their personal data.
Under EU laws, organizations must remove the data of the affected individuals within a month — although they are not always obliged to do so.
If the personal data no longer serves the original purpose of its collection, or if it is used for marketing or unlawful purposes, it must be removed, according to EU rules.
But in some cases, Google, or other search engines, cannot be forced to remove content. For example, if the data is being used for legal or public health purposes, if it serves public health interest or if its usage falls under the right of freedom of expression.
