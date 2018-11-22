German court orders VW to pay list price on 6-year-old Golf

A German court last week ruled that Volkswagen must reimburse a Golf TDI owner the entirety of the car's original price of nearly €30,000 ($34,000), a court spokesman confirmed on Friday.

The ruling could prove a major blow to VW, which is still reeling from the 2015 'Dieselgate' scandal. The judges said Volkswagen had acted "immorally" when it installed software on millions of vehicles, including the plaintiff's 2012 Golf, to cheat emissions tests.

VW has paid billions of dollars in the US and Canada to settle fines and claims leveled by regulators and owners respectively in the wake of Dieselgate.

'No legal basis'

VW said in a statement on Friday that it would appeal the ruling in a higher court, arguing that owners have not suffered any setbacks.

"In our opinion, there is no legal basis for customer complaints. Customers have suffered neither losses nor damages," said VW in a statement. "The vehicles are safe and roadworthy."

The Augsburg court's ruling went against prior decisions that allowed VW to repay owners a portion of the original price — after taking into account the vehicle's depreciation over time and with usage.

"The decision of the district court in Augsburg thereby stands in contradiction to multiple decisions of other courts in comparable cases," the automaker added.

VW's shares wobbled in Friday trading as investors noted the news, shedding 1.5 percent at its low point in morning trading. However, the shares later rallied, closing with losses of 0.2 percent for the day.

Dieselgate: A timeline The disaster unfolds About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

Dieselgate: A timeline The boss must go, long live the boss Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

Dieselgate: A timeline Raiding headquarters Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

Dieselgate: A timeline Hell breaks loose On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

Dieselgate: A timeline Quit or forced out? In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

Dieselgate: A timeline Settlement On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

Dieselgate: A timeline Imitators When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

Dieselgate: A timeline Public still supportive Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

Dieselgate: A timeline Fuming over monkeys In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes. Author: Dirk Kaufmann



