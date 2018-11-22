 German court orders VW to pay list price on 6-year-old Golf | News | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German court orders VW to pay list price on 6-year-old Golf

The automaker has criticized the ruling, saying car owners "have suffered neither losses nor damages." But the court's judges said VW acted "immorally" by installing emissions-cheating software on millions of vehicles.

Volkswagen symbol

A German court last week ruled that Volkswagen must reimburse a Golf TDI owner the entirety of the car's original price of nearly €30,000 ($34,000), a court spokesman confirmed on Friday.

The ruling could prove a major blow to VW, which is still reeling from the 2015 'Dieselgate' scandal. The judges said  Volkswagen had acted "immorally" when it installed software on millions of vehicles, including the plaintiff's 2012 Golf, to cheat emissions tests.

VW has paid billions of dollars in the US and Canada to settle fines and claims leveled by regulators and owners respectively in the wake of Dieselgate.

Read more: Hitler and 'his Volkswagen': Tracing the 80-year history of the Beetle

Watch video 26:04
Now live
26:04 mins.

A Matter of Trust

'No legal basis'

VW said in a statement on Friday that it would appeal the ruling in a higher court, arguing that owners have not suffered any setbacks.

"In our opinion, there is no legal basis for customer complaints. Customers have suffered neither losses nor damages," said VW in a statement. "The vehicles are safe and roadworthy."

The Augsburg court's ruling went against prior decisions that allowed VW to repay owners a portion of the original price — after taking into account the vehicle's depreciation over time and with usage.

"The decision of the district court in Augsburg thereby stands in contradiction to multiple decisions of other courts in comparable cases," the automaker added.

VW's shares wobbled in Friday trading as investors noted the news, shedding 1.5 percent at its low point in morning trading. However, the shares later rallied, closing with losses of 0.2 percent for the day.

Read more: VW planning on nationwide diesel cull through trade-ins

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


ls/msh (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

The research team that caught Volkswagen

The leader of the research team that caught Volkswagen's cheating on US pollution tests tells DW how real-world emissions differed from lab results. Daniel Carder explains why the tests' outcome surprised researchers. (25.09.2015)  

US judge optimistic about deal on VW emissions scandal

A San Francisco judge has reported "substantial progress" in negotiations between US authorities and the German carmaker. Volkswagen has been rocked by an emissions scandal affecting up to 11 million vehicles worldwide. (17.12.2016)  

Dieselgate: VW reaches Canada settlement worth millions

The German automaker has agreed to a major payout to consumers affected by emissions-rigging software on diesel vehicles. A lawyer representing consumers hailed the deal as a "great outcome for Canadian consumers." (13.01.2018)  

Hitler and 'his Volkswagen': Tracing the 80-year history of the Beetle

The VW Beetle has the Nazis to thank for its existence. Adolf Hitler laid the cornerstone of the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg 80 years ago. Here, a critical retrospective of a German success story. (26.05.2018)  

From VW to Julian Assange: How does extradition work?

Luckily for former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn, Germany is one of a handful of countries that refuses to extradite its own citizens on principle. But how do other countries handle extradition proceedings? (04.05.2018)  

VW planning on nationwide diesel cull through trade-ins

The Volkswagen (VW) Group has announced a package of measures aimed "to improve air quality in Germany through fleet renewal." The measures primarily center on scrappage deals for old diesels in 14 German cities. (18.10.2018)  

VW settlement bill over Dieselgate still rising

A US court has published new documents on a proposed settlement for US owners of Volkswagen's 3-liter diesel cars, showing that the fixes and buybacks could cost the German carmaker more than it expected. (01.02.2017)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

A Matter of Trust  

Related content

Deutschland VW-Elektroautos

How Volkswagen is gearing up to be an electric car leader 16.11.2018

The German auto giant's board has approved plans to spend €44 billion over the next five years to overhaul its plants for electric vehicle production. DW explores where the money will be spent.

UK Martin Kaymer

Martin Kaymer's struggles are just the tip of the iceberg for German golf 20.07.2018

As another major golf championship reaches its peak, German participation is a concern. Martin Kaymer has shown himself to be a winner in the past, but what does it say to expect so much of one man?

USA Golfer Martin Kaymer in Augusta

2018 Ryder Cup tees off without German participation 28.09.2018

The 2018 Ryder Cup is underway and for the first time in a decade, Team Europe doesn't feature a German golfer. Martin Kaymer and the German Golf Association are intent on rectifying that moving forward.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 