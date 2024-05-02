German court jails teen over murder of 6-year-old

A court in northeastern Germany has sentenced a teenager to a prison term of nearly eight years over the violent death of a younger child.

A court in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Thursday sentenced a 15-year-old to seven years and nine months in prison over the death of a 6-year-old.

What we know about the crime

The court heard that the victim had been out playing but did not arrive home at the agreed time on September 14 last year. In the evening, the child was found with heavy stab wounds in a hedge by a soccer field. Rescuers tried to revive the youngster, but he died later in hospital.

The teenager was the last person who had seen the victim alive on September 14, police said. He was also said to have contradicted himself during questioning. Trace of his DNA trace were also found on the murder knife.

The defendant and his victim's family knew each other from the village.

Police said the teenager had been reported to them shortly after the crime became apparent. A search of the family's apartment took place immediately, but the suspected weapon was not found and the allegation against him could not be substantiated at the time. He was not arrested until nearly two weeks later.

This story will be updated. Please refresh your browser for more.

rc/sms (dpa, AFP)