Crime
Germany

German police arrest teen over 6-year-old's killing

September 26, 2023

Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of the killing of a younger child in northeastern Germany.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WorU
DW News "Breaking"

Police in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Tuesday arrested a teenager on suspicion of the killing of a six-year-old boy.

Traces of DNA that police said was "very probably" that of the teenager were found on a knife, believed to have been the weapon used, near the crime scene in the town of Pragsdorf. Fiber traces from the victim were also discovered.

The teenager was the last person who had seen the victim alive on September 14, police said. 

The victim had been playing but did not arrive home at the agreed time on  September 14th. In the evening, the child was found with heavy stab wounds in a hedge by a soccer field. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The suspect was reported to the police shortly afterward. A search of the family's apartment took place, but the suspected weapon was not found at the time. 

Police said the suspect had entangled himself in contradictions during questioning.

More to follow...

rc/fb (AFP, dpa)

