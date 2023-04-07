  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
China-Taiwan crisis
Easter
Wunsiedel, Bavaria
Flowers lie on the sidewalk near the child and youth welfare center in Wunsiedel, where a ten-year-old was found deadImage: Daniel Vogl/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

Germany: 11-year-old suspected of killing girl in Bavaria

27 minutes ago

An eleven-year-old boy has been identified as a suspect in the killing of a ten-year-old girl at a children's care home in Bavaria. It is unclear how the girl died.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PoyU

An 11-year-old boy is suspected of involvement in the death of a 10-year-old girl at a children's care home in Germany, police said on Friday.

The girl was found dead in her room at a child and youth welfare facility in Wunsiedel, Bavaria, on Tuesday.

Evidence collected at the crime scene "indicates the involvement of an 11-year-old boy" staying at the same facility, local police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

"Since the 11-year-old boy is below the age of criminal responsibility, he has been placed in a secure facility as a preventive measure," the statement said.

No details on girl's death

Police and prosecutors declined to give further details on the Wunsiedel case but said the boy had not yet been questioned. It is unclear how the girl died and what evidence was found.     

Bavaria's regional interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, praised the investigators for identifying a suspect "in a relatively short amount of time."

"What's important now is to clarify the exact circumstances of this tragedy," he said.

Wunsiedel, Bavaria
Police officers go in the direction of a child and youth welfare facility in WunsiedelImage: Daniel Vogl/dpa/picture alliance

Shock in Wunsiedel

The child and youth welfare center in Wunsiedel, home to around 90 children and teenagers, said it was "deeply shocked" by the girl's death.     

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents, the family, our children and our colleagues," it said in a statement.

On its website, the institute describes itself as supporting "young people and their families who need help with their upbringing". The staff of the facility consists of about 90 employees.      

Second case this year

The case comes with Germany still reeling from the killing of 12-year-old Luise, who was found dead in the western town of Freudenberg last month after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Two schoolgirls, aged 12 and 13, have confessed to the killing.     

The suspects and the victim had known each other, the police and the public prosecutor's office said. They did not give any information about the motive because the children are under the age of criminal responsibility.

dh/jcg (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier of the Aidar battalion fires artillery in the direction of Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russia gaining ground in Bakhmut, says UK

Conflicts49 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks in front of a banner demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa

What's driving Africa's demonstrations?

What's driving Africa's demonstrations?

PoliticsApril 6, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Polen Krakau | Moj Logo im App Store auf einem Smartphone-Bildschirm

An Indian alternative to TikTok has millions of users

An Indian alternative to TikTok has millions of users

Digital World9 hours ago01:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Deutschland Ostermarsch in Berlin

Ukraine war divides Germany's Easter March peace demos

Ukraine war divides Germany's Easter March peace demos

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Members of Latvian National Armed Forces during Crystal Arrow 2022 exercise on March 7, 2022 in Adazi, Latvia.

Latvia reintroduces compulsory military service

Latvia reintroduces compulsory military service

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

DW-Webvideo | Ramadan im Erdbebengebiet in Syrien

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

CatastropheApril 6, 202301:35 min
More from Middle East

North America

Authorities search for victims in Akwesasne, Quebec on March 31

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

Why are undocumented Gujaratis migrating to the US?

Politics2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Leah Williamson and Mary Earps hold the Finalissima trophy aloft

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

England beat Brazil to win first women's Finalissima

Sports17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage