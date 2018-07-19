 German broadcasters targeted by Russian hackers | News | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German broadcasters targeted by Russian hackers

Two of Germany's largest public broadcasters, ZDF and WDR, have been attacked by a Russian hacking group, according to reports. It remains unclear what the group's intention was or whether any sensitive data was stolen.

ZDF logo (picture-alliance/dpa)

A Russian hacking group known as "Sandworm" targeted Germany's two largest public broadcasters, ZDF and WDR, according to German media reports on Friday.

Security officials told German weekly Der Spiegel that hackers had managed to compromise the broadcasters' networks in June. Although the cyber attack was detected relatively quickly, it remains unknown what the group was after or whether any sensitive data was compromised.

ZDF confirmed the attack on Friday, adding that only 10 computers on its network were affected. WDR decline to comment for "security reasons."

Watch video 06:14
Now live
06:14 mins.

Cyberattack on Germany: Jens Zimmermann (SPD) speaks to DW

Sandworm is a hacking group believed to be run by Russia's military intelligence service, GRU. According to US federal investigators, the group is suspected of also being behind the attack on the US Democrats' computer servers during the 2016 presidential election.

The group first appeared in 2013 and, according to German intelligence, has targeted NATO servers, several western telecom companies and Ukrainian energy suppliers.

Earlier this year, the German government admitted that its computer network had been compromised via a piece of malware. The Russian hacking group APT28 is believed to have been behind the attack.

German intelligence warns key institutions

Germany's intelligence service (BND) had warned two weeks ago of the potential cyber threats facing several key bodies, including the country's public broadcasters and media companies.

The BND also said that the Spiez Laboratory in Switzerland, which specializes in chemical weapons research, was also among Sandworm's targets. It Swiss lab had been tasked with analyzing the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok that was used to poison former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

A spokesperson for Spiez Laboratory said officials had encountered one phishing attack, sent via a document used in a workshop. However, the institute itself had not been affected.

Watch video 00:39
Now live
00:39 mins.

Roman Dobrokhotov, cybersecurity expert, on Russia's alleged hacking

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: The new digital insecurity

The cyberattack on Germany's government network tells us nothing new about espionage but a lot about risk in the digital age. And that calls for some rethinking, says DW’s Matthias von Hein. (01.03.2018)  

Six stumbling blocks in German-Russian relations

When Angela Merkel meets Vladimir Putin in Sochi, there will be new common ground to discuss: Germany and Russia both want to save the Iran deal. Beyond that, however, there are some serious differences. (17.05.2018)  

12 Russian spies charged for hacking 2016 US presidential election

The spies allegedly targeted computers belonging to the Democratic Party and its 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. The charges were issued as part of a wider probe into US President Donald Trump. (13.07.2018)  

OSCE targeted by cyber attackers

A Western intelligence source has told French newspaper Le Monde that Russian hackers APT28 were behind the breach. The OSCE has said that all systems are now safe. (28.12.2016)  

Germany admits hackers infiltrated federal ministries, Russian group suspected

German security services have admitted they uncovered a cyberattack on the government in December. Sources say the malware had been planted up to a year earlier and could be the work of a notorious Russian hacking group. (28.02.2018)  

German ZDF and ARD public broadcasting household levy ruled constitutional

Germany's top court has ruled a monthly fee levied on every household to fund public broadcasters is constitutional. The fee brings in €8 billion a year and has had its critics, and its supporters. (18.07.2018)  

Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent

Who is Sergei Skripal, the Russian poisoned with a nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury? Jailed in Russia for spying for UK intelligence, he was apparently "turned" into an asset for the West while in Spain. (05.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Der Spiegel

WDR und ZDF von russischen Hackern angegriffen

Audios and videos on the topic

Cyberattack on Germany: Jens Zimmermann (SPD) speaks to DW  

Roman Dobrokhotov, cybersecurity expert, on Russia's alleged hacking  

Related content

Symbolbild Cyber Security

German intelligence head warns of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure 14.05.2018

Hans-Georg Maaßen said Germany should be ready with its own malware to counter hackers. Meanwhile, the British MI5 chief has warned that IS still posed a threat to Europe despite losses in the Middle East.

Symbolbild USA Russland Konflikt

Trump administration hits Russia with new sanctions for election meddling, cyber attacks 15.03.2018

The US Treasury has issued new sanctions against Russia in response to what it called "ongoing nefarious attacks." The move targets numerous entities and individuals. The US says Russia also hacked its infrastructure.

Symbolbild Cyberattacke Virus Wurm Virusattacke

UK and US accuse Russia of cyber attack that compromised global networks 17.04.2018

The Kremlin has dismissed as "groundless" allegations that Russian-backed hackers have been compromising network devices worldwide. The statements come amid heightened tensions between the two countries and Russia.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 