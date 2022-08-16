Visit the new DW website

ZDF

ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) is a German public-service television broadcaster launched in 1963.

ZDF is run as a non-profit institution and is financed by television license fees and advertising revenues. This page is an automatic compilation of DW's content referring to ZDF.

Understanding Germany's complex public broadcasting system

Understanding Germany's complex public broadcasting system 16.08.2022

The scandal around Patricia Schlesinger, former head of Berlin-based broadcaster RBB, has refocused attention on Germany's complicated network of public broadcasters. Here's how they're organized.
Germany's public broadcasters win funding battle against Saxony-Anhalt

Germany's public broadcasters win funding battle against Saxony-Anhalt 05.08.2021

The federal state of Saxony-Anhalt had blocked the increase in funding for Germany's public broadcasters, but the top court said the move was unconstitutional.
Polish court demands apology from German ZDF broadcaster over WWII miniseries

Polish court demands apology from German ZDF broadcaster over WWII miniseries 26.03.2021

The German public broadcaster's TV series "Generation War" has been ruled to have wrongly portrayed Polish resistance fighters as anti-Semitic.  
Cold cases: Madeleine McCann breakthrough puts spotlight on German real crime show

Cold cases: Madeleine McCann breakthrough puts spotlight on German real crime show 04.06.2020

"Aktenzeichen XY" has been airing on German TV for more than half a century, reconstructing and seeking to help solve some of the toughest crimes. Now it hopes to have helped crack the Madeleine McCann mystery.
Merkel government condemns 'extremists' for film crew attack

Merkel government condemns 'extremists' for film crew attack 04.05.2020

Berlin prosecutors probing Friday’s attack on a crew filming for a satirical news show on public ZDF television say their probe is proving "complicated." Some 15 persons are suspected of injuring five team members.

Doping widespread in Kenya ahead of World Athletics Championships ⁠— report

Doping widespread in Kenya ahead of World Athletics Championships ⁠— report 23.09.2019

Just days before the World Athletics Championships, new claims of widespread doping in Kenya have emerged. A report from Germany's ZDF alleges top athletes regularly use the endurance-boosting substance EPO in training.
Denied accreditation, two German journalists leave Turkey

Denied accreditation, two German journalists leave Turkey 10.03.2019

Two German journalists have left Turkey after their press credentials were not renewed. Berlin has condemned the decision as unacceptable, saying journalists should be allowed to do their work unhindered.
Turkey denies German reporters accreditation

Turkey denies German reporters accreditation 01.03.2019

Two German journalists are unable to work in Turkey after the government denied them official accreditation. An editor at Germany's ZDF public broadcaster called the move "incomprehensible."
German journalist defended over 'Nazis out' Twitter controversy

German journalist defended over 'Nazis out' Twitter controversy 07.01.2019

A German journalist posted an anti-Nazi slogan that many believe to be uncontroversial. The decision earned her vitriol and implicit death threats from far-right users.
German broadcaster fined by Polish court over WWII drama

German broadcaster fined by Polish court over WWII drama 28.12.2018

A court in Poland has ordered ZDF to pay €5,000 compensation for misrepresenting freedom fighters as anti-Semites. The second lawsuit in two years against the broadcaster was brought by a concentration camp survivor.
Opinion: Europe must stand up to Erdogan

Opinion: Europe must stand up to Erdogan 12.12.2018

Turkey tortures supporters of Fethullah Gulen in secret prisons, according to Germany's ZDF TV broadcaster. Europe should toughen up and follow Donald Trump's example in dealing with Ankara, says Erkan Arikan.
PEGIDA protester leaves police after reporter row

PEGIDA protester leaves police after reporter row 30.08.2018

The man who prompted police to hold reporters for questioning during a far-right demonstration in Dresden no longer works for the state police. The case raised questions about far-right reach within law enforcement.
Dresden police apologize for holding ZDF reporters

Dresden police apologize for holding ZDF reporters 25.08.2018

Dresden's police chief has apologized for detaining a camera team from public broadcaster ZDF. The head of the German Journalists' Union said politicians cannot stand on the sidelines on the issue of press freedom.
Angela Merkel stresses importance of press freedom in PEGIDA rally debate

Angela Merkel stresses importance of press freedom in PEGIDA rally debate 23.08.2018

A scandal over police who blocked a TV crew at a far-right PEGIDA rally in Dresden continues to widen in Germany. The chancellor has also waded into the debate, coming to the defense of the reporters.
PEGIDA protester in row with reporters was police employee

PEGIDA protester in row with reporters was police employee 22.08.2018

Saxony authorities have admitted that the man who berated a camera crew during a far-right PEGIDA protest last week was a state police employee. German broadcaster ZDF called the incident a violation of press freedom.
Top German court sides with broadcaster in Nazi camp row

Top German court sides with broadcaster in Nazi camp row 21.08.2018

German broadcaster ZDF will not have to post a specifically worded apology as demanded by a Polish court after calling WWII Nazi camps "Polish death camps." The court ruling runs the risk of Polish castigation.
