ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) is a German public-service television broadcaster launched in 1963.
ZDF is run as a non-profit institution and is financed by television license fees and advertising revenues. This page is an automatic compilation of DW's content referring to ZDF.
"Aktenzeichen XY" has been airing on German TV for more than half a century, reconstructing and seeking to help solve some of the toughest crimes. Now it hopes to have helped crack the Madeleine McCann mystery.
Just days before the World Athletics Championships, new claims of widespread doping in Kenya have emerged. A report from Germany's ZDF alleges top athletes regularly use the endurance-boosting substance EPO in training.