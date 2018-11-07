 Georgian candidate Grigol Vashadze denies tight Russia ties | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 07.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Georgian candidate Grigol Vashadze denies tight Russia ties

Georgian presidential candidate Grigol Vashadze has discussed his connections to Russia with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova. He also promised to pardon former President Mikhail Saakashvili, who is on a wanted list in Georgia.

Grigol Vashadze

Should he win the upcoming runoff election, Grigol Vashadze would pardon former President Mikhail Saakashvili and restore his Georgian citizenship, the opposition candidate told DW

Vashadze, who is backed by Saakashvili's political party, the United National Movement, got 37.7 percent of the vote in the first round of the presidential elections on October 28. He was a tad behind his main rival, Salome Zurabishvili, an independent candidate supported by the ruling party, Georgian Dream, who got 38.6 percent of votes. Their runoff will be held on December 2.

Vashadze told Nemtsova that Saakashvili is his friend and a "true democrat" who had ensured a "peaceful transition of power" in Georgia. Saakashvili is wanted in his homeland on charges of ordering excessive force to disperse a protest in November 2007. He was stripped of his Georgian citizenship in 2015 after he became a Ukrainian national and the governor of the country's Odessa region. Last year, his Ukrainian citizenship was revoked, as well, after Saakashvili, a critic of President Petro Poroshenko's, resigned from his governor post. He was deported from Ukraine to Poland in February 2018 and is now considered stateless.

Nemtsova talks to Vashadze

Vashadze told Nemtsova that Saakashvili could even return to politics in Georgia

'We owe him'

Having worked as Saakashvili's foreign minister from 2008 to 2012, Vashadze said he was convinced that "the third president of Georgia should have the right to live here."

"We owe him that much," Vashadze said, citing Saakashvili's record. He didn't rule out the former president's eventual return to politics, saying that would depend on Georgians. 

Vashadze vowed to pardon all of Georgia's political prisoners and release women convicted of minor crimes who have younger children. "I am going to do that extremely quickly, maybe in the first two or three months," he said.

A Soviet diplomat based in Moscow from 1976 to 1993, Vashadze held dual Russian-Georgian citizenship until 2009. That became a sticking point for his opponents, who criticize him for waiting over a year after giving up his Russian citizenship only in November 2009, over a year after the Russo-Georgian War. Critics also believe that Vashadze enjoyed close ties with the KGB, the Soviet secret service, during his time in Moscow.

Vashadze said he was "very proud" of his work for the Soviet Foreign Ministry, which he served until 1988. His areas of responsibility included space and nuclear weapons. "I participated in the negotiations which made our life safer: the prohibition of chemical weapons and nuclear tests," he said. Vashadze added that the ruling Georgian Dream party — and the TV stations controlled by its leader, the billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili — "tried to play on this, claiming that I was a KGB agent and Russia's influence agent."

"It didn't work at all," he said.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Mikhail Saakashvili on Conflict Zone

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Georgia set for runoff vote between ex-French envoy and government critic

In a key test for the Georgia's ruling party, two ex-foreign ministers are now set for a runoff showdown. Salome Zurabishvili once served as France's envoy to Tbilisi, and Grigol Vashadze is backed by Saakashvili. (28.10.2018)  

Georgian presidential front-runner aims at multilateralism to thaw frozen conflicts

Born in exile, the career diplomat Salome Zurabishvili faces a runoff vote after a narrow lead in the first round. In an interview with DW, she stressed the importance of democracy and multipartyism in her country. (31.10.2018)  

Saakashvili: Ukraine government 'treated me like criminal organization would'

Ukraine's government has deported former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to Poland. In an interview with DW, he called on Ukrainians to take to the streets in protest, and discussed his plans in Warsaw. (13.02.2018)  

Saakashvili: Georgian reformist battles Ukraine's president

Wanted in his native Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili is engaged in a fierce political battle with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. Saakashvili says he wants to "rescue" his adopted country from Kyiv's "bandits." (13.02.2018)  

My Europe: Georgia fights over its future

Georgia: A land whose inhabitants see themselves as undeniably European, yet are far from united on what 'Europe' even means. Krsto Lazarevic visits the country as it takes the spotlight at the 2018 Frankfurt Book Fair. (07.10.2018)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mikhail Saakashvili on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Georgien Tiflis Stimmabgabe bei der Präsidentschaftswahl

Georgia set for runoff vote between ex-French envoy and government critic 28.10.2018

In a key test for the Georgia's ruling party, two ex-foreign ministers are now set for a runoff showdown. Salome Zurabishvili once served as France's envoy to Tbilisi, and Grigol Vashadze is backed by Saakashvili.

Ukraine Saakaschwili reist trotz des Verbots ein

Former Georgian leader Mikhail Saakashvili makes point at Ukrainian border 10.09.2017

Supported by former Ukrainian leader Yulia Tymoshenko and others, Saakashvili has pushed his way from Poland into Ukraine in a bid to regain his citizenship. But he faces an extradition request from Georgia.

Ukraine Demonstration Anhänger von Micheil Saakaschwili in Kiew

Thousands rally in Ukraine for Saakashvili's release 10.12.2017

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is facing charges of trying to overthrow the Ukrainian government. But Saakashvili's supporters accuse the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko of corruption.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Poland: Warsaw bans nationalist independence day march

EU conservatives warn Hungary's Viktor Orban over illiberal trajectory

Germany cautious as France leads European defense initiative

Georgian candidate Grigol Vashadze denies tight Russia ties