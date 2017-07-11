G7 ministers issue warnings to Iran, Russia

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest liberal democracies on Sunday issued dual warnings to Russia and Iran as they sought to present a strong, united front against global threats.

G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool, England, said time was running out for Tehran to agree on a fresh deal to curb its nuclear ambition, and warned Moscow about the consequences of invading Ukraine.

Tehran given 'last chance'

Britain, which holds the G7 rotating presidency, said resumed talks in Vienna were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution."

"There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told a news conference as the G7 talks wrapped up.

Her comments are the first time a signatory to the original Iran deal has given an ultimatum for the talks.

Negotiations restarted on Thursday to try to revive the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, which Washington withdrew from under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to return to the agreement and Iranian officials maintain they are serious about committing to the talks.

Western powers have accused Tehran of backsliding on progress made earlier this year and are playing for time.

G7 ready to expand sanctions against Russia

Meanwhile, G7 ministers also discussed plans to rein in Russia's ambitions amid concerns that Moscow might be preparing to attack Ukraine.

US intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops.

The Kremlin denies the allegations but has demanded legally binding security guarantees that NATO will not expand further east or place its weapons close to Russian territory.

G7 foreign ministers supported President Joe Biden's pledge to back Ukraine and deter Russian President Vladimir Putin with a clear warning of severe economic sanctions.

"We've been clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would have massive consequences for which there would be a severe cost," Truss said at a news conference on the final day of the weekend meeting.

When it comes to economic sanctions, Truss said the G7 was "considering all options."

There was no clear agreement, however, on whether to slap penalties on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Reuters news agency reported, citing sources with knowledge of the discussions.

The controversial pipeline, carrying Russian gas to Germany, has yet to be given an operating license by the German government.

Poland and the US have called for Germany to delay any approval as a warning to Russia over Ukraine.

G7 vows to match Chinese investment in Asia, Africa

G7 nations are also increasingly concerned about China's growing economic and technological dominance, especially in developing countries.

The group has launched a "Build Back Better World" initiative to offer developing nations funding for big infrastructure projects as an alternative to loans from China that, the West argues, often comes with strings attached.

Speaking at the end of the summit, Truss said the G7 was concerned about Beijing's "coercive economic policies."

"And what we want to do is build the investment, reach the economic trade reach of like-minded, freedom-loving democracies," she said. "That is why we are stepping up our investment into low-and middle-income countries."

