From Kabul to Berlin: Hamed and Fashion

Now in Berlin, he hopes to found a new agency.

Hamed Valy is a global citizen. Born in Afghanistan, he grew up in Iran and studied in India. Then he returned to Afghanistan to found the Modelstan agency there. Hamed hoped his agency would help make fashion, modeling and glamor more accepted in a country where traditional mores still held sway. But the resurgence of the Taliban there brought an end to his dream.

Now women who do not cover themselves in public are anathema. Last fall, Hamed left Afghanistan for Pakistan. Soon after that he arrived in Germany. Now in Berlin, he’s been taking German classes and dreaming of opening a new agency for modeling and fashion choreography. It’s a big dream but Hamed Valy is determined to make it a reality.

A report by Vanessa Juercks

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 23.04.2022 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 23.04.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 24.04.2022 – 21:15 UTC

MON 25.04.2022 – 01:45 UTC

MON 25.04.2022 – 04:45 UTC

MON 25.04.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 24.04.2022 – 06:15 UTC

MON 25.04.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3