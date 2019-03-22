 French PM calls for tax cuts to appease ′yellow vests′ | News | DW | 08.04.2019

News

The initial conclusions of France's "grand national debate" showed "an enormous exasperation" from French citizens over taxes. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to present new policies later this month.

'Yellow vest' protests in Paris (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Yaghobzadeh)

'Yellow vest' protesters took to the street for the 21st straight weekend on Saturday

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has called for quick tax cuts while presenting the first conclusions of the country's three-month "grand national debate" on Monday.

"The debates show us very clearly which way to go. We must cut taxes and cut them more quickly," Philippe said in Paris. 

He added that French citizens had expressed "an enormous exasperation" over taxes, but said that the government would need to also cut public spending.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Padilla)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented the results of the 'grand national debate'

The "grand national debate" was launched by French President Emmanuel Macron in response to the nation's "yellow vest" movement. The debate involved more than 10,000 local meetings around the country and around 2 million online contributions. Macron spent roughly 100 hours at community events.

The French president is expected to announce new economic measures in a major speech next week.

  • A yellow vest demonstrator has a picture of Macron on it with the word, 'dictator' under his face (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Mad at Macron

    Since his election in May 2016, French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity has fallen steadily thanks to unpopular financial policies, such as ending a wealth tax, and his public manner, which many see as aloof and arrogant. But it was his planned fuel-tax hike, an environmental measure, that really kicked things off. An online video saying Macron is "hounding drivers" goes viral in October.

  • Police confront yellow vest protesters in Antibes, France (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Nationwide protests

    Online outrage is soon transferred to France's streets as more than 290,000 demonstrators don the high-visibility vests that drivers are required by law to keep in their cars. They block roads nationwide. The protests, coordinated via social media, have no structural organization, lack visible leadership and disavow union or party ties. At least one person is killed and more than 150 are arrested.

  • A yellow-vest protester holds up a flare on the Champs-Elysees (Reuters/B. Tessier)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Clashes and destruction

    The Macron government says it won't back down, and further protests are scheduled. On November 24, some 100,000 people protest nationwide, with 8,000 in Paris, where violence and destruction breaks out. Police clash with protesters on the Champs-Elysees (above), using water canon and tear gas. Over €1 million ($1.1 million) in damage is reported.

  • Macron presses his lips together and looks down as he stands next to a guard (Getty Images/AFP/B. Guay)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Cracking under pressure

    The "yellow vest" protests are a massive problem for Macron. He initially refuses to budge on the fuel tax, then proposes adjustment in case of rising oil costs. Not satisfied, protesters hit French streets again on December 1, with violence and vandalism erupting in Paris. Macron calls a crisis meeting the next day and on December 5, amid threats of more protests, Macron ditches the fuel tax.

  • A man in a gas mask with a french flag stands in front of burning debris in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Mattiale Pictorium)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Paris on lockdown

    Macron, however, refuses to reinstitute the wealth tax and dismisses protesters' calls for his resignation. The "yellow vests" defy easy categorization, as protesters include both far-left and far-right supporters who opposed Macron's presidency bid. On December 8, nationwide violent protests take place again. Armored vehicles roll down Paris streets as much of the city goes on lockdown.

  • Macron sits at an elaborate desk and holds out his hands as he gives a televised address (Reuters/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Speech to the nation

    On December 10, Macron responds to the 4-week-old protests with a televised speech to the nation from the Elysee Palace. More than 21 million viewers tune in as Macron strikes a conciliatory tone, saying he accepts his "share of responsibility" for the crisis. He introduces new financial measures, including a minimum-wage hike, tax-free overtime pay and tax exemptions for low-income retirees.

  • Two protesters in yellow vests cling to one another and cry out as police stand in the background (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Neighboring discontent

    In the meantime, the "yellow vest" protests jump beyond France's borders to other countries. In Belgium, demonstrators expressed anger over high taxes and food prices, as well as low wages and pensions. Anti-riot police responded with water cannon after protesters threw rocks at the prime minister's office. In Germany, protesters also turned out in Berlin and Munich.

  • Protesters in yellow vests stand in front of the Arc d'Triomphe (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    NYE calm

    Protesters in France continue into late December, though turnout numbers fall. That doesn't discourage unofficial but high-profile protest leaders, who use social media to encourage continued demonstrations. On New Year's Eve, many revelers wear yellow vests as they take part in peaceful, "festive" gatherings in Paris.

  • A protester jumps on a car in Paris (Reuters/G. Fuentes)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    No end in 2019

    Any hopes for calm in the new year were quickly dashed when on January 5 a fresh round of nationwide protests saw some 50,000 take part, an increase in turnout after the holiday lull but less than initial December gatherings. In Paris, some protesters clashed with police, setting fire to motorcycles and storming government buildings. Macron condemned the violence, saying, "Justice will be done."

  • Yellow Vest women protesters during a demonstration of the 'Yellow Vests Women' in Paris

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Reclaiming' yellow vest protests

    Several hundred women wearing yellow vests marched through Paris on January 6 in an effort to restore a peaceful image to the "yellow vest" protests. At one point during the march, the women protesters fell to their knees in a minute of silence for the 10 people killed and many others injured since the start of the movement.

  • Macron speaks at the first 'great national debate' meeting in Grand Bourgtheroulde (Getty Images/AFP/L. Marin)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    'Grand debate'

    In response to the "yellow vest" protests, Macron has begun a series of town hall discussions where he said he would hear the concerns of the French. His first was on January 15 in the northern town of Grand Bourgtheroulde, where around 600 mayors from the Normandy region gathered to raise complaints from their constituents.

  • French Yellow Vest activist Jerome Rodrigues (Reuters/P. Wojazer)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Rubber bullets do damage, too

    Prominent activist Jerome Rodrigues was injured in a confrontation on January 26. Rodrigues said he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet, an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France. The incident led to public outrage and was one of many severe injuries that protest groups blamed on the rubber bullets.

  • A French police officer during a yellow vest protest (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souvant)

    A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests

    Court rules rubber bullets fair game

    Following numerous injuries and outcry from the left-wing CGT trade union and the French Human Rights League, top French legal authority Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) refused on February 1 ban police from using the "sub-lethal" Defense Ball Launchers (LBDs) . The court said the risk of violence at the demonstrations made it "necessary to allow security forces to use these weapons."

    Author: Cristina Burack


Since November, France has seen a series of protests by the "yellow vest" movement, which have included riots and road blockages. Named for the yellow safety vest that must be carried in all cars in France by law, the largely leaderless movement initially protested against fuel tax hikes, but has evolved into a larger revolt against Macron's policies.

The main tax policy changes so far by Macron, who was elected in 2017, was to scrap a wealth tax on high earners imposed by his predecessor Francois Hollande, and to introduce a flat tax rate of 30 percent on capital gains, dividends and interests. These policies prompted some to label the centrist a "president of the rich." 

Watch video 02:49

France: Life After the Yellow Vests

dv/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)

