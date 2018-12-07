 France: More than 1,200 in custody after ′Yellow Vest′ riots | News | DW | 09.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France: More than 1,200 in custody after 'Yellow Vest' riots

Paris and other French cities are cleaning up after some 125,000 people took to the streets in sometimes violent protests. Unrest sparked by proposed fuel tax hikes has morphed into a general anti-government revolt.

Watch video 01:43
Now live
01:43 mins.

France sees fourth weekend of 'yellow vest' protests

French authorities said on Sunday they had arrested more than 1,700 people amid nationwide "yellow vest" anti-government protests the day before that caused widespread damage, particularly in the capital, Paris.

The Interior Ministry said a total of 1,220 of those arrested had been retained in custody.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said 135 people were injured in the Paris protests, after demonstrators clashed with tear-gas-wielding police. He estimated the number of protesters at 10,000 in Paris and 125,000 across the country.

Local media put the number of injured higher, at 264, including 39 security personnel. Some 89,000 police were deployed.

Protesters walking past burning bins

The violence was more pronounced than at previous 'yellow vest' protests

Widespread damage

In Paris, cars were set on fire and store windows smashed, causing damage that city authorities said was much greater than that during similar protests on December 1.

"The sector affected by the incidents was much larger ...  With fewer barricades, there was much more dispersion, so many more places were impacted by violence," Paris' deputy mayor, Emmanuel Gregoire, told France Inter radio.

Clean-up operations on Sunday were complicated by fierce winds and rain that hit the capital overnight. Two major landmarks, the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum, reopened after being shuttered the day before amid the protests.  

'Everything is already burning,' says this banner held by protesters at the Place de la Republique

'Everything is already burning,' says this banner held by protesters at the Place de la Republique

Diffuse protest demands

The yellow vest movement, named for the security jackets donned by the protesters, began a month ago as protests over a proposal to raise taxes on fuel, but has since developed into an expression of general anger at high living costs and particular discontent with President Emmanuel Macron, seen by some as elitist.

The government's decision last week to abandon the fuel tax rise seems to have done little to dampen the ire of protesters, who continue to call for Macron's resignation along with a motley assortment of other demands.

The president, who has said little about the protests so far, is expected to address the nation early in the week in a bid to calm tensions.

There were also clashes in other French cities, including Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux, and in neighboring Belgium. Protesters at the French border with Italy caused huge traffic jams on both sides of the frontier.

Fireman standing in front of a burning car

The large security presence was unable to prevent widespread damage

Russian disinformation?

According to news agency Agence France-Presse, French authorities are looking into US and British media reports that false social media accounts originating from Russia had sought to escalate the tensions that led to the protests.

The British Times newspaper, citing analyses by the cybersecurity company New Knowledge, said some 200 Twitter accounts had spread disinformation, among other things using pictures of injured protesters from other events to bolster claims of brutality against French security forces.

Read more: Democracy in danger: Elections are easy to manipulate

Watch video 03:21
Now live
03:21 mins.

Interview with 'yellow vest' protestor Ghislain Coutard 

tj/jlw (AP, AFP, dpa) 

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. You can sign up to receive it here.    

 

DW recommends

Nearly 1,400 arrests in French 'yellow vest' protests as government offers dialogue

Some 125,000 people across France donned yellow safety jackets to rally against President Emmanuel Macron and the high cost of living. In Paris, armored vehicles and thousands of police contained the demonstrators. (09.12.2018)  

Democracy in danger: Elections are easy to manipulate

Manipulated elections undermine confidence in democracy. Yet digital electoral systems are frighteningly vulnerable to attacks. The solution is surprisingly simple. (16.10.2018)  

Paris to close tourist sites on Saturday

Due to the expected violence in the "yellow vests" protests on Saturday, Paris visitors must expect massive restrictions. The world-famous Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Musée d'Orsay will also be closed. (07.12.2018)  

French government scraps fuel tax hike after yellow-vest protests

The French government announced the fuel tax rise had been scrapped from the 2019 budget after weeks of protests and the worst rioting in Paris in decades. Despite the decision, protests may continue. (05.12.2018)  

France: Macron scrapping fuel tax is 'not enough,' says man who inspired Yellow Vests

Six weeks after posting a Facebook video calling on protesters to take up the yellow vest as a symbol, the movement is changing French politics. Ghislain Coutard tells DW he's shocked to see how quickly it spread. (07.12.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

France sees fourth weekend of 'yellow vest' protests  

Interview with 'yellow vest' protestor Ghislain Coutard   

Related content

France sees fourth weekend of 'yellow vest' protests 09.12.2018

Police in France made hundreds of arrests as 'yellow vest' protestors took to the streets for a fourth consecutive weekend. Many residents are calling for calm to be restored. But protestors say their demands are still not being heard.

Frankreich Gelbwestenprotest in Paris

'Yellow vest' protests 'under control' — French interior minister 08.12.2018

Famous Paris tourist spots have gone on lockdown during a fourth weekend of protests against French President Macron's policies. Police made hundreds of arrests and dozens of people were injured.

Frankreich Festnahmen bei Schüler-Demo

France boosts security amid fear of new 'yellow vest' protest riots 06.12.2018

Officials warned that "major violence" could hit Paris as "yellow vest" protesters plan to gather again this weekend. Teens have also blocked hundreds of schools, while several unions called for solidarity strikes.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 