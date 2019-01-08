 Macron responds to ′yellow vests′ with call for national ′debate′ | News | DW | 14.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Macron responds to 'yellow vests' with call for national 'debate'

French President Emmanuel Macron penned a letter calling on citizens to turn "anger into solutions." Far-right politician Marine Le Pen accused Macron of "blindness" in his handling of the "yellow vest" rallies.

Macron gestures with both hands during a January speech in Paris (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Corsan)

In a lengthy letter to the nation, French President Emmanuel Macron has asked citizens to give their opinions on government policies as part of a nation-wide debate after months of "yellow vest" protests.

Citizens of France would be asked to discuss issues such as cutting taxes and public spending, the use of referendums and immigration quotas.

"I intend to transform anger into solutions," Macron said in the letter published late on Sunday.

"Your proposals will help build a new contract for the nation, organizing the actions of the government and parliament, but also France's positions at the European and international levels," he said.

Read more: Emmanuel Macron and the 'yellow vests': Can they cooperate?

The document also says that Macron would attend town hall meetings across the country, with the first one set for Tuesday in the northwest town of Bourgtheroulde. He vowed to report on the results after the consultations end on March 15.

While he said that no issues are "forbidden" in the debate, Macron also said he would not backtrack on some of his government's unpopular measures, such as scrapping a wealth tax.

Le Pen: Time to beat Macron

For the last nine weeks, "yellow vest" protesters have rallied against Macron's perceived elitism and government policies that they say favor the rich. In response, Macron approved a €10 billion ($11.5 billion) package of welfare increases in an attempt to appease the protesters.

Watch video 01:50
Now live
01:50 mins.

Macron announces concessions after weeks of protest

On Sunday, Macron's far-right rival, National Rally (RN) leader Marine Le Pen, accused him of "blindness" and "intransigence" in his handling of the unrest.

"The moment of the big political changeover has come," Le Pen said while launching her party's campaign for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Speaking at a RN conference in Paris, she urged some 2,000 supporters to seize the chance to "beat" Macron at the May vote.

dj/amp (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France: Thousands of police mobilize for 9th 'yellow vests' protests

Authorities fired tear gas and water cannons in Paris during scuffles between police and protesters. President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a three-month public debate have done little to assuage anger. (12.01.2019)  

'It's staggering!': Marine Le Pen outraged after court orders her to undergo psychological examination

A French court has ordered a psychological assessment of far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a case about the dissemination of extremely violent images. Le Pen says the order is part of a government plot to discredit her. (20.09.2018)  

Emmanuel Macron and the 'yellow vests': Can they cooperate?

The 'yellow vests' first protested for more purchasing power and political change, but their fury has forced Emmanuel Macron to make concessions on a host of issues. Could they work together down the road? (11.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Yellow vests' stage sixth weekend of protests  

Macron announces concessions after weeks of protest  

Related content

Frankreich Gelbwesten Proteste in Paris

France: Thousands of police mobilize for 9th 'yellow vests' protests 12.01.2019

Authorities fired tear gas and water cannons in Paris during scuffles between police and protesters. President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a three-month public debate have done little to assuage anger.

Christopher Dettinger

France: 'Yellow vest' boxer arrested for punching policeman 07.01.2019

A 37-year-old man who punched a police officer during a 'yellow vest' protest has been arrested. The man could face up to three years in prison and more than €40,000 in fines.

Frankreich Zusammenstöße bei erneuten «Gelbwesten»-Protesten in Paris

A timeline of France's 'yellow vest' protests 06.01.2019

French President Emmanuel Macron's concessions to protesters have not been enough to end demonstrations replete with violence and vandalism. DW takes a look at the chronology of the protests shaking France's streets.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 