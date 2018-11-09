 Frankfurt chemical spill causes alarm, closing down parts of the city | News | DW | 13.11.2018

News

Frankfurt chemical spill causes alarm, closing down parts of the city

Frankfurt residents were awoken by the wail of sirens Tuesday morning. Authorities have now given the all clear after citizens west of the city were told to close doors and windows; traffic in the area was also halted.

Chemieunfall in Frankfurter Industriepark (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

A truck containing hydrochloric acid tipped over in an industrial park in Frankfurt, Germany, setting off emergency sirens in the area. The accident — the cause of which is yet unknown — occurred at the Griesheim Industrial Park west of Frankfurt around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities sounded alarms throughout the neighborhoods of Griesheim and Nied around 04:30 and once again at 06:30. Residents were instructed to keep doors and windows closed and to stay tuned for radio announcements. Automobile traffic and public transportation was also halted.

Shortly after 08:00, police issued the all clear, saying "The situation is stable! The warnings are lifted. The latest [air] measurements were negative." 

Prior to this, however, the fire services had been urging caution. Although police and representatives from Weylchem Griesheim GmbH, which operates the facility, quickly declared the spill did not pose a threat to residents, the Frankfurt Fire Department initially took to Twitter to say it was too early to say for sure. The fire department's Twitter feed featured a map of the affected area and cautioned residents to stay indoors until further notice. 

City and industrial park fire departments are currently on the scene, where they are working to clean up the spill.

The truck in question was transporting hydrochloric acid, which is used in a number of chemical processes. The aqueous solution is a strong corrosive that can cause skin burns and eye damage if ingested in high concentrations.

Watch video 00:28
Now live
00:28 mins.

Explosion at BASF chemical plant

js/msh (AFP, dpa) 

 

Audios and videos on the topic

Explosion at BASF chemical plant  

