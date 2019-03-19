Frankfurt Airport halts flights after drone sighted

Flights in and out of Frankfurt Airport were briefly halted on Friday after at least one drone was sighted flying in the southern area of the airport, a spokesman said.

"Our priority is safety first. Flight operations were suspended for 30 min. until the police cleared the situation," the airport wrote on Twitter, emphasizing that there was "no chaos."

No planes were allowed to take off or land at the airport at Frankfurt am Main between 5:16 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. local time (1616 to 1645 GMT), an airport spokesperson told news agency DPA.

Police did not spot the drone again and air traffic was allowed to resume as normal.

The airport earlier said that two drones had been spotted, but later clarified that only one had been seen.

Frankfurt Airport is Germany's biggest airport and it's busiest passenger hub — serving over 64 million passengers in 2017.

As drones become more popular, they've posed a growing problem for airports and serious risks to air traffic safety.

In December last year, over 100,000 travelers were stranded at London's Gatwick Airport for days due to drone sightings.

