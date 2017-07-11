Frankfurt: 39 people arrested after outdoor party turns into riot

Almost 40 people were arrested in the heart of Germany's financial capital Frankfurt after violence broke out during a massive outdoor party near the German city's concert hall, police said on Sunday.

According to dpa, some 3,000 people had been partying at the Opernplatz (Opera Square) on Saturday night, while local broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk estimated that the number of partygoers was closer to 500.

The square has become an open-air "party zone" in recent weeks, with thousands of people gathering, usually peacefully, to celebrate every weekend.

According to police, a massive brawl broke out around 2:30 a.m. local time (0030 UTC/GMT) involving 18 people.

One of the participants had fallen on the ground and was continuing to lie there, prompting police to become involved.

Police attacked

Officers intervened and were then attacked by bystanders, who threw bottles at them, while some onlookers applauded.

Five officers were injured, and 39 people were arrested, eight of whom were still in custody as of Sunday morning, according to police.

The square has welcomed thousands of revelers in recent weeks and the parties have been mostly peaceful.

A clean up operation is underway in Germany's financial capital following Saturday's violence

Frankfurt on Friday addressed the rubbish problem created by the massive gatherings by setting up about 400 additional bins throughout the city, including at the Opernplatz, to help keep the city clean.

In addition to Saturday night's scuffle, volunteer garbage collectors said they witnessed drunk people shaking the door of the concert hall late at night, and throwing empty bottles against it two weeks ago.

