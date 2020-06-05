Germany: Riots and looting grip Stuttgart

Several police officers were injured as riots and looting were carried out in the German city of Stuttgart early on Sunday morning. Dozens of small groups of people in the city center threw stones at authorities and broke shop windows.

"The situation is completely out of control," a police spokesperson said. "It is developing into real riots," they added, speaking just after midnight.

Shortly after 3 a.m. the situation appeared to have calmed.

Authorities said several hundred people were involved in the riots, which took place in the Stuttgart's central shopping district and lasted for several hours.

The police could not initially offer any background information about the nature of the unrest.

Several businesses and vehicles were damaged in the city, which is the capital of the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

ed/dr (AFP, dpa)