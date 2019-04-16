France's Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral within 5 years

The French president has announced a funding campaign to rebuild Notre Dame after it was partially gutted in a fire. Two French billionaires and oil giant Total have already pledged huge donations towards the effort.
French President Emmanuel Macron committed on Monday to rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral within five years after the Paris landmark was partially gutted in a devastating fire.
"We will rebuild Notre Dame even more beautifully and I want it to be completed in five years, we can do it," Macron said in a television address to the nation.
Read more: Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral devastated by massive fire
Describing Notre Dame as "the epicenter of our life," Macron had earlier announced that a fundraising campaign would begin Tuesday and called on the world's "greatest talents" to help rebuild the cathedral.
A section of the vault collapsed into the interior after the roof and spire were completely destroyed in the fire
French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, who is married to actress Salma Hayek, immediately pledged €100 million ($113 million) towards "the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre Dame."
The CEO of the Kering group, which owns the Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion houses, said the money would be paid by the Pinault family's investment firm, Artemis.
Later on Tuesday, a second French billionaire, Bernard Arnault of Christian Dior SE and the sprawling luxury goods empire LVMH, promised €200 million ($226 million) to the reconstruction efforts. That was followed by a €100-million pledge from French oil company Total.
Read more: Notre Dame Cathedral: A symbol of France
Germany offers help
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas offered Berlin's support, saying the fire "struck at the heart of all of Europe."
"We offer France the assistance it desires," said Maas. "Specialists in Germany and France are already working together. All of Europe is with France today."
Peter Füssenich, the architect who led restoration work at Cologne's Dom Cathedral, said that "just by seeing the images on TV, you know that it will not just take years to deal with the damage, but that it's going to take decades."
Long probe
Speaking outside the cathedral, Macron said the "the worst had been avoided" after firefighters managed to contain the fire following a collapse of the spire and the wooden roof structure went up in flames. Miraculously, only a small part of the vault appeared to have collapsed into the interior and firefighters were able to save valuable relics and pieces of art.
Paris fire brigade chief Jean-Claude Gallet said the main structure of Notre Dame had been saved and preserved, as well as the two rectangular towers at its facade. The fire service said the blaze had been fully extinguished on Tuesday morning.
Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz on Tuesday said that an investigation into the causes would be "long and complex."
Laurent Nunez, state secretary in the Interior Ministry told French broadcaster BFM TV that the next step would be assessing how well the core structure had fared in the blaze and establishing if the building was stable. A group of architects and experts will be convened to decide how best to proceed.
Read more: World reacts with shock to Notre Dame fire
amp,cw,es/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
For over 800 years, Notre Dame has been France's literal and metaphorical center. The Gothic treasure has served as the scene of major events in history, and as a trove of priceless heritage. (16.04.2019)
The Paris prosecutor has said there's no evidence to suggest arson was behind the blaze at Notre Dame. Authorities have assembled a team to probe the cause and interview workers involved in the site's renovations. (16.04.2019)
Answering a call from French president Emmanuel Macron to donate funds for the reconstruction of the fire-ravaged Paris landmark, two of the country's wealthiest families have stepped forward offering millions in aid. (16.04.2019)
A large blaze has caused extensive damage to the 12th century cathedral, one of the most visited landmarks in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the medieval masterpiece. (15.04.2019)