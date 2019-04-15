Notre Dame Cathedral: A symbol of France

Since its construction at the end of the 12th century, the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral has been a cherished monument of French cultural heritage. Many now fear that the massive fire that engulfed its structure on Monday will irreparably damage the beloved religious monument.

A unique history

Construction of Notre Dame commenced in the late 12th century. Historians estimate that building works begun in 1163. Nearly two centuries later, it was finished in 1345. The original spire, installed in 1250, was taken down five centuries later; comprehensive reconstruction and renovations began in the mid-19th century and a new spire was erected in 1860. Despite the renovations, some parts of the structure — including some of the numerous oak beams that constituted its inner structure — were original and thus over 800 years old.

The cathedral is home to countless works of priceless art, including carvings, sculptures, paintings, tapestries and stained glass windows. Some 16 copper statues had been removed from the spire last week as part of the renovation. Firefighters raced against the flames to remove numerous artworks to prevent them from obliteration. Officials said overnight that some artworks had been saved, but details were not yet available as to the condition of the collections.

"It's our history, our literature, our imagination, the place where we experienced all our greatest moments," an emotional French President Emmanuel Macron said after a visiting the scene of the fire. The president vowed to begin an international funding effort on Tuesday, telling reporters outside the cathedral that "we will rebuild."

Notre Dame "is a symbol of Paris, a symbol of peace, togetherness and concord... which occupies an exceptional site at the heart of the city," Middle Ages specialist Claude Gauvard told AFP.

The cathedral also serves the heart of the city in a literal sense: The plaza facing the cathedral's entrance is France's "kilometer zero" — the precise location from which all distances to other cities along French highways are measured.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Engulfed in flames A fire has torn through Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral causing huge damage, the extent of which is still unknown. Late on Monday, after fighting the blaze for several hours, the Paris fire service said its main structure has been "saved and preserved" from total destruction.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fire services rush to scene Security forces sealed off the area around the cathedral as some 400 firefighters used powerful hoses in an effort to bring the blaze under control. The cathedral was undergoing restoration works when the fire started.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Spire goes down in flames The flames eventually caused a large part of the house of worship's spire to come crashing down. The cathedral building had fallen into ruin after years of neglect following the French Revolution, but was saved thanks to a vast restoration campaign that began in the 19th century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Parisians shocked People in Paris looked on in horror and prayed as fire took hold of more and more of the cathedral. "Paris is disfigured, the city will never be like it was before," one man (not pictured) told French news agency AFP. "It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Second tower and belfry at risk Firefighers were able to prevent the fire from spreading to Notre Dame's two towers and belfry.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fighting for the artwork The responders fought to save the artwork at the back of the famous cathedral. Last week, workers removed 16 copper statues for cleaning for the first time in over a century, saving them from the flames.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Gutted interior An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fire as it raged inside the cathedral.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame Quasimodo, the fictional character and main protagonist in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," made the world-renowned cathedral even more famous. The book was made into numerous films. Here, Quasimodo is seen ringing the church bells in the 1956 French-Italian version directed by Jean Delannoy. Author: Louisa Wright



Religious and secular symbolism

Notre Dame has played a central role in French history since its inception. French Catholics hold Notre Dame especially dear, as the church holds several early Christian relics including the crown of thorns believed to have been placed on Jesus Christ's head before his crucifixion. The relics moved around several locations, held by Byzantine emperors in Constantinople. They were acquired by Louis IX of France in 1239, and he the Sainte-Chappelle built to house the relics. They were later moved to Notre Dame.

During the French Revolution, which began in 1789, the cathedral was vandalized as violence against Catholics and their houses of worship became widespread. It was at this point that the spire was dismantled; the cathedral's treasures were plundered and the large statues at the grand entrance were destroyed.

Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself emperor of France at Notre Dame in 1804, ushering in a new era for French and European history.

Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was written in 1831 with the cathedral as its setting at the time when Notre Dame had fallen into disrepair and was thought to soon be lost. But a vast restoration campaign that began in 1844 saved the cathedral and many have credited his work with its revival.

The liberation of the city from Nazi occupation on August 24, 1944 was announced by the cathedral's massive tenor bell and twenty-six years later, it hosted the funeral of Charles de Gaulle, a rare honor for the leader who steered France's resistance during the war.

'Invaluable heritage'

Situated on the Ile de la Cite, an island in the Seine River, the Notre Dame Cathedral is famous for its architecture, adorned with many gargoyles and sustained by the iconic flying buttresses.

Inside Notre Dame are celebrated artworks such as its three stained-glass rose windows, which are placed high up on the west, north and south faces of the cathedral. The cathedral's organ, which was restored in the 1990s and underwent meticulous refurbishing in 2013, is considered the most famous such instrument in the world.

French historian Camille Pascal told French broadcaster BFM that the blaze could mark "the destruction of invaluable heritage."

Firefighters said on Monday that they worked to protect the rear of the building "where the most precious artifacts are located."

jcg/kl (AFP, AP)

