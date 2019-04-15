Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral devastated by massive fire

A monstrous fire engulfed Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday evening, toppling its spire and causing extensive damage to one of the world's most historic and recognized buildings.

The 12th century Gothic cathedral was undergoing renovation work, which local media cited as one potential cause for the fire.

What we know so far:

The 93-meter (305 feet) spire and roof collapsed roughly half an hour after the fire erupted.

Paris fire service said the cathedral's two gargoyle-studden rectangular towers have been saved.

Police said there were no reported deaths.

Authorities said 400 firefighters were battling the fire in attempt to prevent the structure from collapsing.

Fire department authorities confirmed that the main structure has been "saved and preserved."

Many priceless artworks and cultural relics were saved from the gutted interior.

Investigators are treating the cause of the fire as an accident, ruling out arson or terrorism.

Police evacuated the Ile de la Cite island in central Paris, where the church is situated.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Engulfed in flames A fire has torn through Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral causing huge damage, the extent of which is still unknown. Late on Monday, after fighting the blaze for several hours, the Paris fire service said its main structure has been "saved and preserved" from total destruction.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fire services rush to scene Security forces sealed off the area around the cathedral as some 400 firefighters used powerful hoses in an effort to bring the blaze under control. The cathedral was undergoing restoration works when the fire started.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Spire goes down in flames The flames eventually caused a large part of the house of worship's spire to come crashing down. The cathedral building had fallen into ruin after years of neglect following the French Revolution, but was saved thanks to a vast restoration campaign that began in the 19th century.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Parisians shocked People in Paris looked on in horror and prayed as fire took hold of more and more of the cathedral. "Paris is disfigured, the city will never be like it was before," one man (not pictured) told French news agency AFP. "It's a tragedy," he added. "If you pray, now is the time to pray."

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Second tower and belfry at risk Firefighers were able to prevent the fire from spreading to Notre Dame's two towers and belfry.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Fighting for the artwork The responders fought to save the artwork at the back of the famous cathedral. Last week, workers removed 16 copper statues for cleaning for the first time in over a century, saving them from the flames.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames Quasimodo, the Hunchback of Notre Dame Quasimodo, the fictional character and main protagonist in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," made the world-renowned cathedral even more famous. The book was made into numerous films. Here, Quasimodo is seen ringing the church bells in the 1956 French-Italian version directed by Jean Delannoy.

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames 'Our Lady of Paris' Notre Dame is one of Paris' most iconic buildings, welcoming some 13 million visitors every year. Police asked tourists to avoid the area. "Our Lady of Paris is in flames," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter. Author: Louisa Wright



'Notre Dame will rise again'

French President Emmanuel Macron canceled a major speech and wrote on Twitter before arriving at the scene: "Our Lady of Paris is in flames. A whole nation is emotional. My thoughts are with all Catholics and all in France. Like all our compatriots, I'm sad this evening to see this part of us burning."

Macron spoke of the cathedral's huge cultural and historical value as he addressed reporters in front of the still-burning landmark. "Let's be proud, because we built this cathedral more than 800 years ago, we've built it and, throughout the centuries, let it grow and improved it. So I solemnly say tonight: we will rebuild it together."

He vowed to launch an international appeal for the restoration of the cathedral.

Smoke rises in front of the alter after the fire gutted the interior of the cathedral. French President Emmanuel Macron visited the smoldering scene.

Other world leaders responded with shock and dismay at the fire, which occured days before the Easter holiday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Notre Dame as a "symbol of France and our European culture" and expressed solidarity with the French people.

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that "Our Lady of Paris is Our Lady of all Europe."

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said: "Tonight all Parisians and French people will mourn this symbol of our common history."

The Vatican said: "The Holy See has seen with shock and sadness the news of the terrible fire that has devastated the Cathedral of Notre Dame, symbol of Christianity in France and in the world."

US President Donald Trump said on Twitter that it was "horrible to watch" the cathedral go down in flames and suggesed aerial water tankers be used to put out the fire.

Following Trump's tweet, the French civil protection service said hundreds of firefighers were battling the fire, but they were not considering using aerial tankers to dump heavy loads water on the cathedral.

"All means are being used, except for water-bombing aircraft which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral."

Dan Snow, a British presenter known for his history programs, tried to offer hope amid the tragedy.

"It's overwhelming but remember that York Minster and Hampton Court burned in the 80s, Windsor Castle in the 90s and Cutty Sark in the 00s. Dresden's Frauenkirche, the Catherine Palace… What we build, we can rebuild. Their essence endures. Notre Dame will rise again."

The fire consumed part of Notre Dame's roof that was surrounded by scaffolding

Structural damage

The 12th century building, immortalized in the novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame, was undergoing renovation work due to "deterioration of structural elements."

In 2012, the Archbishop of Paris and the Diocese of Paris founded "The Friends of Notre Dame" to raise funds to fight the problem, with renovation and repair efforts ongoing. Michel Picaud, president of the foundation, told France 24 in 2017 that the costs were "estimated at a total of €100 million."

"There is no part of the building untouched by the irreparable loss of sculptural and decorative elements, let alone the alarming deterioration of structural elements," said the foundation.

The cathedral is one of the most visited landmarks in Paris

DW will continue updating this story as it develops.

