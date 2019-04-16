 Notre Dame fire was likely accident, not arson — prosecutor | News | DW | 16.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Notre Dame fire was likely accident, not arson — prosecutor

The Paris prosecutor has said there's no evidence to suggest arson was behind the blaze at Notre Dame. Authorities have assembled a team to probe the cause and interview workers involved in the site's renovations.

A firefighters in front of Notre Dame

The cause of the massive fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral was probably accidental, Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said Tuesday.

The blaze burned through the night and caused extensive damage to the eight-centuries-old Gothic structure, prompting its spire to collapse.

"Nothing suggests that it was a voluntary act ... We are favoring the theory of an accident," Heitz told reporters, adding that a team of 50 people were working on a probe into how the fire started. 

He said the investigation would likely be "long and complex."  

Read more:    France's Macron pledges to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

Watch video 01:13

Notre Dame - the history of a landmark

The prosecutor's office said police had begun questioning construction workers carrying out extensive renovations to balustrades and crumbling gargoyles at the site.

Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night to bring the fire under control. It was extinguished on Tuesday morning, some 15 hours after it broke out.

nm/rc (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral devastated by massive fire

Authorities say the basic structure of the 12th-century cathedral, one of Europe's most visited landmarks, has been "saved and preserved." Investigators are looking into a link with renovation work being carried out. (15.04.2019)  

Notre Dame Cathedral: A symbol of France

For over 800 years, Notre Dame has been France's literal and metaphorical center. The Gothic treasure has served as the scene of major events in history, and as a trove of priceless heritage. (16.04.2019)  

World reacts with shock to Notre Dame fire

Global leaders have expressed their solidarity with France in light of the tragedy. As the flames subsided, President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the 800 year-old cathedral. (16.04.2019)  

France's Macron pledges to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

The French president has announced a funding campaign to rebuild Notre Dame after it was partially gutted in a fire. Two French billionaires have already pledged huge donations towards the effort. (16.04.2019)  

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral up in flames

Paris' most famous cathedral, Notre Dame, was partially destroyed in a fire. The blaze toppled the spire and destroyed the roof, but amazingly much of the interior survived and the structure remained intact. (15.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Notre Dame - the history of a landmark  

Related content

Frankreich, Paris: Brand in der Kathedrale Notre Dame

World reacts with shock to Notre Dame fire 16.04.2019

Global leaders have expressed their solidarity with France in light of the tragedy. As the flames subsided, President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the 800 year-old cathedral.

Frankreich Paris | Brand der Kathedrale Notre-Dame de Paris

France's Macron pledges to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral 16.04.2019

The French president has announced a funding campaign to rebuild Notre Dame after it was partially gutted in a fire. Two French billionaires have already pledged huge donations towards the effort.

Kathedrale Notre-Dame in Paris

Notre Dame Cathedral: A symbol of France 16.04.2019

For over 800 years, Notre Dame has been France's literal and metaphorical center. The Gothic treasure has served as the scene of major events in history, and as a trove of priceless heritage.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  