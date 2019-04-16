Notre Dame fire was likely accident, not arson — prosecutor

The Paris prosecutor has said there's no evidence to suggest arson was behind the blaze at Notre Dame. Authorities have assembled a team to probe the cause and interview workers involved in the site's renovations.
The cause of the massive fire that engulfed Notre Dame Cathedral was probably accidental, Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said Tuesday.
The blaze burned through the night and caused extensive damage to the eight-centuries-old Gothic structure, prompting its spire to collapse.
"Nothing suggests that it was a voluntary act ... We are favoring the theory of an accident," Heitz told reporters, adding that a team of 50 people were working on a probe into how the fire started.
He said the investigation would likely be "long and complex."
Read more: France's Macron pledges to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral
The prosecutor's office said police had begun questioning construction workers carrying out extensive renovations to balustrades and crumbling gargoyles at the site.
Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night to bring the fire under control. It was extinguished on Tuesday morning, some 15 hours after it broke out.
