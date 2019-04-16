 France′s Macron pledges to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral | News | DW | 16.04.2019

News

France's Macron pledges to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

The French president has announced a funding campaign to rebuild Notre Dame after it was partially gutted in a fire. French billionare Francois-Henri Pinault has pledged €100 million ($113 million) towards the effort.

Frankreich, Paris: Brand in der Kathedrale Notre Dame (Getty Images/AFP/G. van der Hasselt)

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday after the Paris landmark was partially gutted in a devastating fire.

"We will rebuild it together. It will undoubtedly be part of French destiny and our project for the years to come," Macron said at the scene of the smoldering 12th-century Gothic cathedral.  

Read more: Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral devastated by massive fire

Notre Dame (Getty Images/AFP/P. Wojazer)

A section of the vault collapsed into the interior after the roof and spire were completely destroyed in the fire

Main structure intact

Macron said the "the worst had been avoided" after firefighters managed to contain the fire following a collapse of the spire and the wooden roof structure went up in flames. Miraculously, only a small part of the vault appeared to have collapsed into the interior and firefighters were able to save valuable relics and pieces of art.

Paris fire brigade chief Jean-Claude Gallet said "we can consider that the main structure of Notre Dame has been saved and preserved," as well as the two rectangular towers.

Watch video 01:51

Fire causes 'colossal damage' at Notre Dame in Paris

Macron appeals to the world

Describing Notre Dame as "the epicenter of our life," Macron announced a fundraising campaign would begin Tuesday and called on the world's "greatest talents" to help rebuild the cathedral.

French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, who is married to actress Salma Hayek, immediately pledged €100 million ($113 million) towards "the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre Dame."

The CEO of the Kering group, which owns the Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion houses, said the money would be paid by the Pinault family's investment firm, Artemis.

Investigators are unsure what caused the fire, but the cathedral was undergoing renovation work, which local media cited as one potential cause of the blaze. 

cw/kl (AFP, AP, Reuters)

