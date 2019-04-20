 Florida lawmakers approve arming teachers with guns in classrooms | News | DW | 01.05.2019

News

Florida lawmakers approve arming teachers with guns in classrooms

Florida teachers will be able to carry guns in classrooms after undergoing police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation. Opponents say fewer guns should be on schools and the policy is prone to deadly accidents.

Guns (Getty Images/AFP/J. Connolly)

Florida lawmakers passed legislation on Wednesday allowing more teachers to carry guns in the classroom. It is the latest response to last year's deadly shooting at a Parkland high school.

Florida's Republican-majority House of Representatives voted 65 to 47 to pass the bill, which Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign into law. The state Senate approved the measure last week. 

Read more: 8 facts about gun control in the US     

The bill enables teachers in school districts that wish to participate in the voluntary "guardian" program to carry a weapon in the classroom after passing a 144-hour training program and undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Ahead of passage of the new legislation, school employees in 40 of Florida's 67 counties had already enrolled in, or stated they planned to take, the police-style training course, a spokesman for the Speaker of the House said.

The massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February last year left 17 people dead and 17 wounded, when a former student armed with a semiautomatic weapon rampaged through the school. Survivors of the Parkland shooting have since become some of the country's most vocal advocates for gun control. 

Watch video 03:37

One year on: Parkland shooting survivors are activists

Quick defense or unwarranted risk? 

Proponents of the new measure, including President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association, argue that armed teachers offer the best rapid defense against active shooter situations.

"It allows the good guys to stop the bad. The bad guys will never know when the good guys are there to shoot back," said Republican Representative Chuck Brannan, a retired law enforcement officer. "The guardian is the last line of defense. He or she will be there when a police officer is not."

Opponents argue guns don't belong in the classroom and point to the danger that armed teachers may accidentally fire their weapon or police could mistakenly take a teacher for an assailant during a crisis. Teachers unions were against the bill, and school boards in some of the most populous counties in the state have voted against joining the guardian program. 

Highlighting the possible risks, a Florida police officer on Tuesday accidently discharged a holstered gun at a middle school cafeteria when he leaned against a wall, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said. The bullet went into the wall behind the officer and nobody was injured.

Florida lawmakers rushed through legislation after the Parkland shooting that required schools to place at least one armed staff member or police officer on campus.  The law allowed some school personnel to carry weapons, but guns were still banned from the classroom.

  • People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks

    In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

  • Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wittpenn)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh

    Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

  • Survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting speak against gun violence (picture-alliance/E.Rua)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Parkland, Florida

    A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

  • Sutherland Springs church crime scene (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Austin American-Statesman/N. Wagner)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

    A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

  • Las Vegas Shooting (picture-alliance/M. J. Sanchez)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas

    In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

  • The Pulse Night Club crime scene, being examined by authorities (Reuters/J. Young)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Pulse nightclub, Orlando

    An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

  • Newtown Connecticut shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary (AP)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown

    The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

  • Aurora, Colorado, 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Century 16 Theater, Aurora

    In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

  • young boy points to flowers at a memorial to Virginia Tech University

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg

    A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

  • Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold, carrying a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, are pictured in the cafeteria at Columbine High School

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Columbine High School, Littleton

    The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


cw/jm (AP, Reuters)

 

