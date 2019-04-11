 Columbine marks 20 years since school shooting | News | DW | 20.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Columbine marks 20 years since school shooting

Two teenagers killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. The attack lingers in the popular imagination as the first in a string of modern-day school shootings in the United States.

Watch video 03:34

Columbine 20 years on

Community members in Columbine near Denver attended a remembrance ceremony on Saturday to mark 20 years since the Columbine High School shooting.

The April 20, 1999 massacre of a teacher and 12 students shocked the world, marking the start of an era of school shootings in the United States and a fierce national debate about gun control that continues two decades later.

Survivors gave speeches at the ceremony, which also featured the presentation of a 17th-century Japanese tea bowl by Makoto Fujimura. The artist repaired the broken bowl by mending it together with gold.

Read more: 'March for Our Lives': Rallies around the world call for stricter US gun control

"Being Columbine survivors, we found the strength and the courage to continue forging our path in life, but it didn't come without struggles," said survivor Mandy Cooke. "I do know that many of us continue to struggle because of that awful day."

Earlier in the day, visitors placed flowers at a memorial near the high school that features plaques dedicated to the victims.

  • People comfort each other as they stand near the scene Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Borderline Bar & Grill, Thousand Oaks

    In November 2018, a 28-year-old former Marine attacked a country dance bar outside Los Angeles, killing 12 people and wounding 10 others. The bar was holding a "College Night" and was packed with a young crowd. The gunman was found dead inside the bar, apparently he killed himself.

  • Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Wittpenn)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh

    Eleven worshipers were killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018 while attending a baby naming ceremony. Six others were injured, including four police officers. The gunman is currently facing 29 criminal counts and could receive the death penalty. Police said he told officers that Jews were committing genocide and that he wanted them all to die.

  • Survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting speak against gun violence (picture-alliance/E.Rua)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Parkland, Florida

    A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded March for our Lives, a nationwide student mass protest movement.

  • Sutherland Springs church crime scene (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Austin American-Statesman/N. Wagner)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

    A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas in November 2017. The shooter killed 26 people between the ages of 18 months and 72 years. The mass shooting prompted President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

  • Las Vegas Shooting (picture-alliance/M. J. Sanchez)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Route 91 Harvest Festival, Las Vegas

    In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, attacked from a room in the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

  • The Pulse Night Club crime scene, being examined by authorities (Reuters/J. Young)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Pulse nightclub, Orlando

    An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for homosexuals attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida in June 2016. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

  • Newtown Connecticut shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary (AP)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown

    The December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of 8 had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents flew to Washington, DC to support President Barack Obama's background checks legislation. The law ultimately wasn't approved, despite an emotional national debate.

  • Aurora, Colorado, 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Century 16 Theater, Aurora

    In July 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening in Aurora, Colorado, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie, The Dark Knight Rises.

  • young boy points to flowers at a memorial to Virginia Tech University

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Virginia Tech University, Blacksburg

    A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in April 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun control laws.

  • Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold, carrying a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, are pictured in the cafeteria at Columbine High School

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Columbine High School, Littleton

    The 1999 assault in Littleton, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation. Two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack would later become the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Michael Moore, Bowling for Columbine, that examined the causes of gun violence in the US.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


Shooters' admirer stokes fears

The two Columbine shooters have inspired a small cult-like following since the attack.

Columbine was on heightened alert earlier in the week after police said they were searching for an 18-year-old woman who was "infatuated" with the 1999 shooting and had bought a gun in Denver.

Read more: Can a group of Florida high school students change America's cycle of gun violence?

The news forced 400,000 children to stay home on Wednesday after local schools locked their doors.

Police later found the woman's body west of Denver in what appeared to be a suicide.

amp/kl (AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

US students call for end to gun violence on Columbine anniversary

Thousands of students across the US staged a walkout to demand gun reform on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. The walkouts were spearheaded by the survivors of the February Florida shootings. (20.04.2018)  

'March for Our Lives': Rallies around the world call for stricter US gun control

Protests calling for gun control have been held across the US, with solidarity marches also taking place around the world. The "March for Our Lives" movement began after February's school shooting in Florida. (24.03.2018)  

Can a group of Florida high school students change America's cycle of gun violence?

One week after the deadly school shooting in Florida, it is too early to tell whether the powerful protests by surviving students will produce a lasting impact. But they are doing a lot of things right. (21.02.2018)  

Deadly mass shootings in the US

Mass shootings have become common tragedies in the US, where guns kill roughly 30,000 per year. From movie theaters to schools, mass shootings can occur at any place where large numbers of people are gathered. (09.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Columbine 20 years on  

Related content

USA Manchester Anti Schußwaffendemo Never again

WorldLink: Columbine remembered 11.04.2019

April 20 marks the 20th anniversary of the mass school shooting at Columbine High School in the US. The massacres set off a national debate on how to end gun violence in schools. A growing number of schools throughout the country also started to invest in private security forces and metal detectors. Ahead of next week's anniversary, reporter Ashley Byrne spoke to one of the survivors. 

Symbolbild Waffe

8 facts about gun control in the US 08.11.2018

The legal basis for firearm possession in the US is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Constitution. But how are guns regulated? DW looks at who can buy and sell them — and how one loophole undermines gun control.

USA - Proteste für ein schärferes Waffengesetz

Are credit card companies financing US mass shootings? 24.12.2018

A 'New York Times' investigation found that credit cards were used to fund the majority of a decade's mass shootings. In some cases, the perpetrators used credit to buy weapons they could not otherwise have afforded.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  