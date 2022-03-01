Five fun facts about the World Cup

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The World Cup is fast approaching. To whet your appetite, here is a look at some unusual stats from the globe's most watched sporting event.
The draw for the group stage of the World Cup is a reminder that Qatar 2022 is just months away. But, despite years of international pressure, the human rights situation in the emirate remains cause for concern.
With the 2022 World Cup still months away, there are high expectations for coach Hansi Flick and his revamped Germany squad. The team sailed through World Cup qualifying, but without facing the strongest of opponents.
Ghana's national team is aiming to take its last chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Leading the Black Stars in their two-game playoff against rivals Nigeria will be former Ghana and Bundesliga star Otto Addo.
Germany’s winning streak under Hansi Flick came to an end, but avoiding defeat allows their momentum to continue to build ahead of the World Cup, DW's Jonathan Harding writes in Amsterdam.
