10/06/2023 October 6, 2023

Sometimes Friederike got up in the morning and spontaneously decided to run a marathon. Without water, without preparation. And while friends admired her discipline, sport didn't bring her joy. Sport numbed her. Sport was like a drug. Friederike suffered from exercise addiction - a disease that has not even been officially recognized yet. We accompany Friederike on her way out of her addiction.