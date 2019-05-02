Fire department tops German survey; football and cigarettes lag

Thousands of Germans have ranked the fire department as the institution which contributes the most to the public good. The Catholic Church, banks, football organizations and Marlboro cigarettes did not do so well.
Germans consider the fire department, police, constitutional court and large aid organizations as institutions contributing the most to the public good.
That is according to the 2019 Public Value Atlas released on Tuesday by the Leipzig HHL Graduate School of Management in cooperation with the Center of Leadership and Values in Society at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.
Read more: Germans anxious? No, happy and unfazed about the future
In the fourth study since the first was published in 2015, around 12,000 people were asked about the contribution of 137 companies and organizations for the common good.
Ranking number one was the fire department, followed by the civil protection force 'Technisches Hilfswerk' (BTH) and the German Red Cross. The federal government controls the BTH, 99% of whose 79,514 members are volunteers.
Police and the constitutional court were also ranked in the top ten, suggesting Germans maintain trust in institutions supporting the rule of law.
‘Eye of the beholder'
According to study leader, Timo Meynhardt, the answers can be very subjective but they give an interesting picture of society.
"The common good is not something you just learn by adding numbers, dates, facts, but you have to ask people, in other words, common good is in the eye of the beholder," he said.
The researchers formulated four questions that participants answered on a scale of 1 ("disagree") to 6 ("agree"):
The final list was then formed from the individual values.
Thumbs down for banks and football
At the bottom of the list stood cigarette company Marlboro, football organizations FIFA and UEFA, the tabloid Bild, Deutsche Bank and social media giants Twitter and Facebook.
Other companies with low rankings were Nestle, Starbucks, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Coca Cola and Commerzbank.
The top three ranked companies were eyeglass manufacturer Carl Zeiss, drugstore chain DM and appliance maker Miele.
Low rank for Catholic Church
Church organizations and the two major churches were also ranked in the study. The Protestant Church came in 19th place, far ahead of the scandal-plagued Catholic Church at 102nd place.
Read more: Germany's Protestant and Catholic churches predicted to lose millions of members
However, religious-based aid organizations tended to rank at the top compared to the religious institutions themselves.
cw/jm (KNA, epd, Tagesschau)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Germany's top court is deciding on an urgent motion to grant voting rights to tens of thousands of disabled people ahead of next month's European elections. Opposition parties say time is running out. (15.04.2019)
Health warnings for smokers have never been clearer. But what about the health of the planet? Cigarette butts are the most common item of single-use plastic waste in the world — and that's only one piece of the puzzle. (25.02.2019)
Despite gaps in wealth and world crises, Germans are satisfied with life and relaxed about their legacies for future generations. Berlin-based sociologists also found many simply want to work, but not as an obligation. (09.05.2019)
At the re:publica digital conference in Berlin, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier called out social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for political debates that "so often tend to be toxic." (06.05.2019)
Even before the FIFA scandal, one thing was clear: International sports are riven with fraud, corruption and manipulation. (26.04.2018)