  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference in Brussels
Finland is to be formally welcomed to the alliance with a flag-raising ceremony Stoltenberg saidImage: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP Photo/piccture alliance
PoliticsFinland

Finland to officially become 31st NATO member this week

34 minutes ago

The Finnish flag will be raised at NATO headquarters in Brussels following the "quickest ascension procession in NATO's history," according to Jens Stoltenberg.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PdNS

The Finnish president's office said that Finland would officially become a member of NATO on Tuesday.

The news was confirmed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, "tomorrow we will welcome Finland as the 31st member."

He told reporters it would be "a historic and great day for NATO and for Finland."

The country's flag will be raised at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, signaling it has become the latest member of the military alliance. Finland's President Sauli Niinisto will also speak at the event. 

Completing the ratification in well under a year still makes it the "quickest ascension procession in NATO's history," Stoltenberg said.

Hard way to NATO

Fearing that they would be next targeted after Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland and Sweden abandoned their traditional position of military non-alignment. They applied for NATO membership in May 2022.

Admitting a new country requires unanimity among all member nations.

Turkey and Hungary were holdouts for months, but both countries' parliaments ratified Finland's application in the past few weeks, clearing the last major hurdle for the country to join NATO.

Sweden's membership is still pending Turkish ratification due to several sticking points.

Stoltenberg, however, pointed out "Sweden will also be safer as a result," of Finland's membership.

He added that he expected that Sweden would be able to join NATO soon.

Setback for Russia

Stoltenberg pointed out that by Finland joining NATO, the military alliance's land border with Russia more than doubled.

Finland shares a 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) border with Russia.

"President Putin went to war against Ukraine with the clear aim to get less NATO...he is getting the exact opposite, he is getting more NATO presence in the eastern part of the alliance, and he is getting two new members with Finland and Sweden," Stoltenberg said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland's accession, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

lo/dj (Reuters,AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

ConflictsApril 2, 202303:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci sits in a courtroom in The Hague.

War crimes trial of former Kosovo president Thaci begins

War crimes trial of former Kosovo president Thaci begins

Law and Justice5 hours ago02:02 min
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe23 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage