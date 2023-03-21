NATO chief: 'Dangerous world' demands defense spending boost

The alliance of primarily western countries has given much of its focus over the past 12 months to supporting Ukraine in its defense, with NATO members sending aid, weapons and ammunition and training Ukrainian soldiers.
But 2022 also saw tensions arise as member state Turkey has so far blocked the accession of Sweden to the alliance, while only last week saying it will give the go-ahead for Finland to join.
Russia and Ukraine dominate speech
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin made a big strategic mistake when he invaded Ukraine… he thought he could break NATO unity but NATO allies are standing strong and united and providing unprecedented support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said as he opened the press conference.
"He wanted less NATO, but he has got exactly the opposite, he has got more NATO." He pointed to the accession of Finland which will double NATO's border with Russia.
"The most important thing is that both Finland and Sweden become full NATO members quickly," Stoltenberg said while acknowledging Turkey's objections.
Turkey agrees to Finland's NATO membership
Stoltenberg also discussed the peace proposal put forward by China, saying it "includes some positive aspects and elements which I support," pointing in particular to the issue of territorial integrity.
"A cease-fire or any solution that doesn't respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will only be a way to freeze the war and to ensure that Russia can reconstitute, regroup and reattack," he said, adding that any peace deal would ultimately be up to Kyiv.
A new 'security environment'
"Even if the war in Ukraine ended tomorrow, the security environment has changed for the long term," the NATO secretary general said.
NATO is now "in the process of agreeing to new capability targets for the production of battle-decisive ammunition and engaging with industry to ramp up production — to support Ukraine against Russia's aggression and for our own defense."
Stoltenberg pointed to a new "strategic concept, the first in a decade, to guide our alliance in an era of strategic competition."
The NATO chief said that "defense spending underpins everything we do," adding that while he considers things to be going in the right direction, "we're not moving as fast as the dangerous world we live in demands."
"We need to do more and we need to do it faster," he stressed. "Today's world is as dangerous as at any time since the Second World War. The years to come will be challenging and NATO must continue to rise to the challenge."