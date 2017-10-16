 Far-right Austrian deputy mayor of Hitler′s hometown resigns over ′racist′ poem | News | DW | 23.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Far-right Austrian deputy mayor of Hitler's hometown resigns over 'racist' poem

A member of Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) wrote a poem for a party newspaper that compared migrants to rats to warn against "mixing" cultures. The text drew an angry response from Austria's chancellor.

Christian Schilcher (picture-alliance/KEYSTONE/APA/F. Neumayr)

The far-right deputy mayor of Adolf Hitler's birth town will step down after writing a poem that compared migrants to rats, Austria's vice chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache said Tuesday.

Strache, who also heads the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), said Christian Schilcher (pictured) will leave the party and resign as deputy mayor of Braunau am Inn.

"He literally stuck his hand in the political trash can," Strache said, adding that the poem was irreconcilable with the FPÖ's principles.

Schilcher's resignation came a day after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose conservative People's Party (ÖVP) governs in a coalition with the FPÖ, demanded that the far-right party distance itself from the "abhorrent, inhuman and deeply racist" text.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache (Reuters/L. Nieser)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (L) demanded that his vice chancellor's (R) party distance itself from the poem

The poem, titled "The Town Rat," was published in a local FPÖ newspaper and includes the text: "just as we live down here, other rats who (came) as guests or migrants, including the ones we didn't know, must share our way of life. Or get out of here fast!"

After Strache's announcement, Kurz praised the FPÖ. "The resignation of the deputy mayor of Braunau was the only logical outcome," he said.

Schilcher said he "wanted to provoke" people with the text. "I did not want to insult or hurt anyone at all," he added.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was born in Braunau am Inn near the German border in 1889.

amp/jm (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Österreich Sebastian Kurz nach der Wahl in Wien

Sebastian Kurz to Hitler comparison sparks uproar in Austria 16.10.2017

Sebastian Kurz is set to become Austrian chancellor aged just 31. A German satirical magazine has been heavily criticized for comparing the young politician to one of history's most notorious figures.

Österreich Präsidentschaftswahlen Heinz-Christian Strache und Norbert Hofer

Freedom Party of Austria - what you need to know 12.10.2017

Austria's Freedom Party, FPÖ, has a good chance of being part of the country's next government — not for the first time. Unlike the German AfD, Austria's far-right party has long since cast aside its pariah status.

Zweiter Weltkrieg | Anschluss Österreich an Nazi-Deutschland

Austria marks 80 years since Nazi Germany annexation 12.03.2018

In 1938, Adolf Hitler was greeted by boisterous crowds in Vienna as Nazi Germany annexed Austria. President Alexander Van der Bellen said Austrians "were not only victims, but also perpetrators."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  