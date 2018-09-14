Far-right rally for Hitler's birthday draws crowd of just 20

More than 2,000 people rallied in the western German town of Ingelheim in a counterdemo against plans to celebrate the date. The Hitler rally went ahead after organizers got a ban overturned by a regional court.
Thousands of people packed into the center of the small German town of Ingelheim near Frankfurt on Saturday in protest at plans to celebrate Nazi-era dictator Adolf Hitler's birthday.
A right-wing group planned the rally to mark the 130th anniversary of Hitler's birth and expected 50 people to attend. But only 20 showed up, according to the German news agency DPA.
The Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper put the attendance of the Hitler rally even lower, at just 14.
Read more: German billionaire family to donate $11M over Nazi past
The newspaper reported that as the small group began their march at 3 p.m local time (1300 UTC) on Saturday, the counterdemonstrators made considerable noise, drowning out the speech of the right-wing leader.
The Hitler rally, which was held under the banner "Maintaining the homeland, promoting the family and shaping the future," was initially banned by city officials, who argued that it would violate "citizens' sense of dignity, custom and morals."
Organizers challenged the ban, a bid which a regional court granted, allowing the rally to go ahead.
Read more: Germany: Torch-wielding neo-Nazis march in Nuremberg
The larger rally saw protesters wave banners that read "More heart, less hate" and "Can we swap a Nazi for every refugee?"
Police said both rallies passed off peacefully.
On Friday, the World Jewish Congress urged European officials to take measures against a series of planned neo-Nazi gatherings over the weekend to mark the Führer's birthday.
Countries with neo-Nazi rallies were due to take place included Ukraine, Bulgaria, Italy and France.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The mayor of a central German town has apologized after a Nazi-era advertisement appeared without comment in an official gazette. It even announced a speech by dictator Adolf Hitler. (25.02.2019)
A set of paintings that were attributed to Adolf Hitler have failed to find buyers at a highly controversial auction. The sale took place after a number of paintings were seized on suspicion they were fake. (09.02.2019)
Canada's national library has acquired a book owned by Adolf Hitler that shows his plans for Jewish people living in Canada and the US. The book shows what could have happened if World War II ended differently. (27.01.2019)
A panel charged with investigating possible Nazi salute by Wayne Hennessey has cleared the goalkeeper of wrongdoing. They said he showed a "very considerable – one might even say lamentable" ignorance of Nazi Germany. (16.04.2019)
December 1 marks exactly 60 years since Germany established an office to prosecute Nazi criminals. Chief Prosecutor Jens Rommel tells DW that generations after WWII, much remains to be done to bring Nazis to justice. (01.12.2018)
A court has told the Austrian government to pay more than a million euros to the former owner of the house where Adolf Hitler was born. It had bought the building at a knockdown price using a compulsory purchase order. (07.02.2019)
A report found that the Reimann family, owners of Krispy Kreme and Dr. Pepper, were avowed Nazis and used forced labor in their factories during World War II. "These crimes are disgusting," a family spokesman said. (25.03.2019)