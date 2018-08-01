 Family reunification for refugees resumes in Germany | News | DW | 01.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Family reunification for refugees resumes in Germany

Germany has restarted family reunifications for refugees with a limited protection status two years after the policy was suspended in a bid to curb new arrivals. The issue has caused tension inside Merkel's government.

A woman walking with a young boy

Controversial new family reunification rules allowing refugees with so-called "subsidiary" status to bring their relatives to Germany went into force on Wednesday.

The issue opened up deep divisions in Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government, in particular between the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU).

Read more:Refugee family reunification in Germany - what you need to know

Watch video 02:50
Now live
02:50 mins.

Refugees' long wait to reunite with their families

Who do the rules apply to?

  • Those with "subsidiary" status in Germany — a lower level of protection that doesn't grant indefinite stay — have the right to reunification.   
  • A maximum of 1,000 direct relatives per month can be settled.
  • Adults are able to bring their spouses and underage children.
  • The parents of minors already living in Germany also qualify for the scheme.
  • Special consideration will be given to humanitarian cases, such as those affecting young children, the seriously ill or people facing political persecution.

Read moreSyrian refugees leaving Germany over family reunification policy

Watch video 01:56
Now live
01:56 mins.

Germany: Syrian refugee hopes to be reunited with wife

Bureaucratic hurdles

The UN refugee agency warned that the reunification application process lacked transparency and was unnecessarily complex. 

"Many of those affected have been separated from their family members for years," UNHCR German representative Dominik Bartsch said, urging the government to begin reuniting families as fast as possible.

Annalena Baerbock, chair of the opposition Greens, said that by imposing a quota of 1,000 per month, the government was "trampling" on fundamental rights, harming families and hindering integration. 

Stephan Mayer, the interior affairs spokesman for the CSU, defended the limits, adding that the selection of eligible relatives would take "serious illness or disability" as well as the presence of underage children into account.

Read moreChildren's organizations condemn Merkel refugee policy

Watch video 01:30
Now live
01:30 mins.

Germany: Compromising on reunion of refugee families

Syrian refugees particularly affected: The resumption of reunifications has a particular bearing on Syrian migrants, most of whom were only granted subsidiary protection in Germany because they were fleeing civil war and couldn't prove that they were personally persecuted. Their lower-level status, which falls short of full asylum, means they are required to go back to Syria once the civil war is officially over and Germany deems is safe to return.

Why did Germany suspend family reunifications for subsidiary migrants? In March 2016, the German government introduced a two-year suspension on family reunifications for migrants with subsidiary protection. The bill was introduced in the immediate aftermath of the 2015 migrant crisis and sought to slow down the influx of refugees arriving from besieged areas in the Middle East. In February 2018, the Bundestag voted to extend the suspension by six months, while lawmakers negotiated the terms for the new bill.

How long will it take? It could take several years for the number of expected applications to be processed. Some 34,000 reunification requests have already been lodged with German diplomatic missions. In theory, 5,000 migrants can come to Germany under the scheme between August and the end of the year. If a full contingent of 1,000 isn't used each month, spare places can be carried over to future months.

Watch video 03:20
Now live
03:20 mins.

Hoping for a compassionate family reunion policy

nm/rt (AFP, dpa, KNA)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Refugee rift in Angela Merkel government sparks war of words

Bickering has broken out in the governing coalition over family reunifications for refugees in Germany. But the Interior Ministry has backed off its previous tough talk on asylum seekers. Was it all just posturing? (06.04.2018)  

German Cabinet approves new refugee family reunification law

The German Cabinet has approved legislation allowing refugees with so-called "subsidiary" status to bring their direct relatives to Germany. The finer details have exposed deep divisions within the governing coalition. (09.05.2018)  

Seehofer wants to further restrict refugee reunifications

Horst Seehofer's Interior and "Heimat" Ministry wants to dramatically restrict refugee family reunification — including immediate relatives. It's a touchy issue that could stir up trouble within Germany's government. (04.04.2018)  

Syrian refugees leaving Germany over family reunification policy

Syrians granted limited asylum but denied the right to fetch relatives are departing Germany for Turkey by using smugglers, say German media. The cases, if confirmed, bizarrely reverse the "Balkan route" drama of 2015. (12.04.2018)  

Refugee family reunification in Germany - what you need to know

Refugee family reunification in Germany remains a major sticking point ahead of preliminary coalition talks in January. DW explains how the process works – and why critics want to lift the current ban permanently. (29.12.2017)  

Children's organizations condemn Merkel refugee policy

A German child protection group has called on President Joachim Gauck not to sign Chancellor Merkel's latest measures to tighten asylum law. The two-year suspension of family reunification will harm children, they say. (01.03.2016)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany: Compromising on reunion of refugee families  

Refugees' long wait to reunite with their families  

Germany: Syrian refugee hopes to be reunited with wife  

Hoping for a compassionate family reunion policy  

Related content

Flüchtlinge Grenze Passau Österreich Deutschland

How do refugees in Germany view Seehofer's tougher migration plan? 18.06.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer are at odds over Seehofer's strict refugee policy. How do refugees in Germany view the issue?

Deutschland Berufsorientierungs- und Ausbildungsbörse (iBOB) in Cottbus

Family reunification hard for Eritrean refugees in Germany 09.05.2018

Germany granted some 35,000 Eritrean refugees residence permits last year. This entitles them to bring their families over. But not all are successful. Daniel Pelz reports on the reasons for this.

Deutschland Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel seeks EU talks on migration amid coalition row: report 17.06.2018

A special meeting on the EU migration crisis could take place as early as next weekend, a newspaper says. However, a spokesman for Merkel says no such meeting has yet been concretely planned.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 