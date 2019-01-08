 Facebook funds AI ethics center in Munich | News | DW | 20.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Facebook funds AI ethics center in Munich

For years, scientists have raised questions about the ethical applications of artificial intelligence. The research center will now "explore fundamental issues" in partnership with the Technical University of Munich.

Munich skyline at dusk

Facebook announced on Sunday that it will help create an independent ethics research center for artificial intelligence (AI) with the Technical University of Munich.

With the AI industry growing at unprecedented levels, the use and impact of AI has come under increased scrutiny.

What Facebook said:

  • "The Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence … will explore fundamental issues affecting the use and impact of AI."
  • "Artificial intelligence offers an immense opportunity to benefit people and communities around the world."
  • "Academics, industry stakeholders and developers driving these advances need to do so responsibly and ensure AI treats people fairly, protects their safety, respects their privacy and works for them."
  • "The Institute will also benefit from Germany's position at the forefront of the conversation surrounding ethical frameworks for AI … and its work with European institutions on these issues."

More to follow…

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 03:57
Now live
03:57 mins.

Autonomous fighting machines

DW recommends

Can AI be free of bias?

Studies have shown that artificial intelligence can reflect the very prejudices humans have tried to overcome. As AI becomes "truly ubiquitous," rights groups have called on decision-makers to address algorithmic bias. (25.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Autonomous fighting machines  

Related content

Girl´s Day Berlin Ausstellung

Germany launches digital strategy to become artificial intelligence leader 15.11.2018

Once a tech front-runner, Germany now faces the mammoth task of catching up with today's AI giants. Angela Merkel has launched a broad initiative to transform lagging digital infrastructure and paper-based bureaucracy.

AI artificial Intelligence Künstliche Intelligenz in China

Artificial intelligence, or the end of the world as we know it 26.10.2018

How dangerous is AI's exponential growth? Is any job immune to automation? DW spoke to technologists and historians to better understand some of the technological and societal upheavals humanity is facing.

China Polizei Gesichtserkennung

Who's afraid of artificial intelligence in China? 18.09.2018

China has set itself on a 10-year trajectory to become the world's leader in artificial intelligence. What's it got planned and should we be worried?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 