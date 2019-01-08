Facebook funds AI ethics center in Munich

Facebook announced on Sunday that it will help create an independent ethics research center for artificial intelligence (AI) with the Technical University of Munich.

With the AI industry growing at unprecedented levels, the use and impact of AI has come under increased scrutiny.

What Facebook said:

"The Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence … will explore fundamental issues affecting the use and impact of AI."

"Artificial intelligence offers an immense opportunity to benefit people and communities around the world."

"Academics, industry stakeholders and developers driving these advances need to do so responsibly and ensure AI treats people fairly, protects their safety, respects their privacy and works for them."

"The Institute will also benefit from Germany's position at the forefront of the conversation surrounding ethical frameworks for AI … and its work with European institutions on these issues."

More to follow…

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.