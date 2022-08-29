Extreme wildfires pollute the air people breathe

Longer droughts and more frequent heatwaves driven by global heating are fueling wildfires that worsen air quality, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The wide-ranging consequences for both human health and ecosystems have been labeled a "climate penalty."

Polluted air could impact a quarter of world's population

"As the globe warms, wildfires and associated air pollution are expected to increase, even under a low emissions scenario," said WMO Secretary-General, Petteri Taalas. "In addition to human health impacts, this will also affect ecosystems as air pollutants settle from the atmosphere to Earth's surface."

"This is a foretaste of the future because we expect a further increase in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves, which could lead to even worse air quality, a phenomenon known as the 'climate penalty'," he said.

This penalty refers in part to how climate change amplifies the production of ground-level ozone.

This kind of ozone differs from high-altitude ozone, which shields the earth from the sun's rays. Ground-level or surface ozone is a harmful pollutant that fouls the air people breathe.

The WMO report focuses on wildfire smoke in 2021, when wildfires across western North America and Siberia increased levels of particulate small matter, or PM2.5 (particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or smaller) that is harmful to human health.

Wildfires were still burning out of control in Spain in late August

Climate change and air pollution interconnected

Air quality and climate are interconnected because the chemicals that degrade air quality are most often emitted together with greenhouse gases, according to the WMO. When forests or fossil fuels are burned and release carbon dioxide, they also emits nitrogen oxide, which can react with sunlight to create harmful ozone and nitrate aerosols.

These pollutants also impact natural ecosystems, negatively affecting clean water, biodiversity, carbon storage and crop yields.

The regions with the greatest projected climate penalty are predominantly in Asia and are home to around 25% of the world's population.

If global temperatures rise by 3 degrees Celcius (by 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) from preindustrial levels by the end of the century, which is in line with current projected emissions, surface ozone levels are expected to increase across heavily polluted areas.

This includes a 20% rise across Pakistan, northern India and Bangladesh, and a 10% rise across eastern China.

Most of the ozone increase will be due to growing emissions from fossil fuel combustion, but around 20% will come from climate change impacts including increasing numbers of heatwaves.

More heat waves: Germany's water is running dry

A global, cross-border crisis

The WMO report was published ahead of the International Day of Clean Air for blue skies on September 7.

This year's theme is The Air We Share, which focuses on the transboundary nature of air pollution.

An estimated 9 out of 10 people around the world breathe air that doesn't meet World Health Organization air quality guidelines, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) that organizes the event.

Stressing the need for collective accountability and action, UNEP highlights the need for international and regional cooperation to enact mitigation policies that tackle air pollution.

As the WMO report notes, mitigating climate change through worldwide carbon neutrality will be key to reducing heatwaves and the wildfires that accompany them.

While the total burned area worldwide has declined in the last 20 years — in part as forest and grassland areas recede — it has increased in parts of North America, the Amazon and Australia as the planet heats up.

As the world heats, fires will increasingly cause pollution in Asia like this heavy smog in New Delhi, India

Governments fund fossil fuels over air quality

Less than 1% of global government aid budgets allocated between 2015-2021 were devoted to projects tackling outdoor air pollution around the world.

Rather, four times as much was pumped into projects that prolong fossil fuel use, according to the Clean Air Fund, a London-based initiative that tackles air pollution.

African nations received just 0.3% of development assistance for air pollution between 2015 and 2021, despite poor air quality being the continent's second largest killer after HIV/AIDS, finds a new report published by the initiative on Wednesday.

As governments prepare to meet in Egypt for COP27, campaigners are calling for greater funding and policy commitments for alternative, low-carbon energy solutions that tackle air pollution and climate change.

"We have to cut support for fossil fuel projects," said Clean Air Fund Executive Director Jane Burston.

"Funding air pollution reduction makes good sense. It's a joined up approach to improving human health and tackling climate change at the same time."

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Famine risk on the Horn of Africa Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are currently experiencing their worst drought in over 40 years after successive failed rainy seasons. The dry conditions have led to a severe food security issue in the region, with 22 million people at risk of starvation. More than 1 million people have been forced to leave their homes during the drought, which is expected to continue for months.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Yangtze River dries up The riverbeds of the world's third-longest river are now exposed during China's record-breaking drought. Low water levels are having an impact on shipping and hydropower, with electricity from the Three Gorges Dam down 40% from last year. In an effort to limit electricity use, some shopping malls are reducing opening hours and factories are rationing power.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Rainfall a rarity in Iraq Iraq, classified as particularly vulnerable to climate change and desertification, is battling its third successive year of drought. Vast areas of the country's southern marshlands, a UNESCO World Heritage site because of their biodiversity and ancient history, have now dried up. The ongoing drought has contributed to a 17% contraction of its agricultural sector over the past year.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Water restrictions in the United States The Colorado River and its reservoirs run low after over two decades of drought — believed to be the worst in more than 1,000 years. The iconic river flows through the southwest of the United States and into Mexico, supplying millions of people and vast areas of farmland. Below-average rainfall has led to increasing restrictions on water use, including limiting outdoor watering in Los Angeles.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water 47% of Europe under threat of drought Europe has seen intense heat waves, little rain and wildfires. Almost half of the continent is now threatened by drought — which experts believe could be the worst in 500 years. Major rivers including the Rhine, Po and Loire have dwindled, and low water levels have had an impact on the transport of goods and energy production. Dry, hot conditions have baked European farmland and wilted crops.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Hosepipe bans in UK Several parts of England were officially moved into drought status in August after the country experienced its driest July since 1935. Authorities also registered Britain's hottest temperature ever on July 19, at 40.2 degrees Celsius (104.3 F) — and over a quarter of river flows were classified as exceptionally low. A number of hosepipe bans are being rolled out during August across the country.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Spain's prehistoric past uncovered During Europe's summer of extreme weather, Spain has been particularly hard-hit by drought and heatwaves. The conditions have helped fuel the intense wildfires that have forced thousands of people to evacuate across the country and burned over 280,000 hectares (700,000 acres) of land. Receding water levels at one dam revealed a prehistoric stone circle — dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge."

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Adapting to a drier world From Tokyo to Cape Town, many countries and cities are adapting to cope with increasingly dry and hot conditions. And the solutions don't necessarily need to be high-tech. In Senegal, farmers are planting circular gardens that allow roots to grow inward, trapping precious water in the region's rare downpours. In Chile and Morocco, people use nets to capture water from fog.

Climate crisis: A world lacking water Cities fight to stay hydrated After Cape Town, South Africa, narrowly avoided running out of water in 2018, the city introduced measures to combat drought. One solution has been to remove invasive species such as pine and eucalyptus, which soak up much more water than native plants like the fynbos shrub. The nature-based approach has helped save billions of liters of water. Author: Holly Young



Edited by: Kate Hairsine