 World’s Worst Air – an Indian Town Wants to Improve | Eco India | DW | 27.05.2022

Eco India

Globally, air pollution accounts for seven million deaths every year. Bhiwadi, India’s second biggest industrial area, tops the list of cities with the world’s worst air. Better filters and cleaner fuels are needed.

Eco India Sendung 27.05.2022 | 188 Bhiwadi 3

 

Also on Eco India:

 

Eco India Sendung 27.05.2022 | 188 Bilge Dumping 3

The secret oil spills of the shipping industry

Contamination of the oceans is hard to detect. Now an investigation shows how seafarers circumvent environmental laws and pollute the world’s oceans with wastewater to save time and money - with devastating effects.

 

Eco India Sendung 27.05.2022 | 188 Romania 3

The shady business with waste

Germany is considered a world leader in recycling, but it is exporting a lot of waste to Eastern European countries like Romania. Now prosecutors and activists are sounding the alarm about organized crime structures.

 

Eco India Sendung 27.05.2022 | 188 Eco Women 2

Eco warriors in India doing their bit

Women in India are spearheading drives to clean up their communities - including replacing kerosene with solar lamps in Bengaluru's slums, and cleaning Kashmir's streams in an effort to keep waters clean.

 

 

 

 

