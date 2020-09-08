World’s Worst Air – an Indian Town Wants to Improve

Also on Eco India:

The secret oil spills of the shipping industry

Contamination of the oceans is hard to detect. Now an investigation shows how seafarers circumvent environmental laws and pollute the world’s oceans with wastewater to save time and money - with devastating effects.

The shady business with waste

Germany is considered a world leader in recycling, but it is exporting a lot of waste to Eastern European countries like Romania. Now prosecutors and activists are sounding the alarm about organized crime structures.

Eco warriors in India doing their bit

Women in India are spearheading drives to clean up their communities - including replacing kerosene with solar lamps in Bengaluru's slums, and cleaning Kashmir's streams in an effort to keep waters clean.