Rupert Stadler
Rupert Stadler admitted his role in the dieselgate scandalImage: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo/picture alliance
Law and JusticeGermany

Ex-Audi chief Rupert Stadler admits role in diesel scandal

47 minutes ago

Stadler faced allegations that include fraud for helping conceal the fact that parent company Volkswagen had installed software to rig emissions tests.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ROfL

Former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler admitted his involvement in the diesel emissions scandal in court on Tuesday, in exchange for a suspended sentence. 

Stadler agreed to a deal put forth earlier this month by the district court in Munich for a suspended sentence and a €1.1 million ($1.21 million) fine.

If Stadler chose to not admit his role, he was looking at a one to two-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

What is the scandal?

The scandal dates back to 2015, when the US Environmental Protection Agency found the German automaker selling vehicles with a defeat device to cheat emissions between 2014 and 2015.

The scandal has since cost Volkswagen billions of dollars in settlements and forced it to recall millions of vehicles.

The European Commission in a statement in 2021 said Volkswagen had sold 8.5 million vehicles in the European Union that had been fitted with a device to rig tests.

Volkswagen had marketed its diesel vehicles as clean when they were in fact massive polluters. The European Court of Justice ruled Volkswagen's actions as illegal in December 2020.

rm/wd (AFP, dpa)

A flash lights up skies over Kyiv in the early dark hours of the morning

Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kyiv in 'exceptional' air raid

Conflicts1 hour ago
South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

South Africa denies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine

Politics19 hours ago
Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Philippines: Duterte critic de Lima acquitted in drug case

Politics21 hours ago
Hermann Winkler

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

DFB boss calls vice-president's Zelenskyy post 'insulting'

Soccer19 hours ago
Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Latvia struggles to keep Russian media in check

Society14 hours ago
Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

PoliticsMay 15, 2023
El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
