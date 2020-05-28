Eva Högl: The new woman set to scrutinize the Bundeswehr

Eva Högl has a reputation for not pulling her punches in parliamentary debate. It is time for longtime German politician Eva Högl to stand at attention and listen.

As the country's new parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Germany's Armed Forces, the 50-year-old Social Democrat will have to be all ears to the worries and wishes of Germany's 184,000 men and women in uniform. Her mission will be to represent their interests and concerns in Berlin's political hub, as well as to detect problems in the Bundeswehr and make sure that parliament, the Bundestag, is in the picture.

"I have a big heart for the soldiers and their concerns. And if that hadn't been the case then I would never have said that I could imagine doing this job," Högl told DW.

Far-reaching powers

The commissioners are supposed to be figures of trust for the soldiers in the Bundeswehr. Every member of the armed forces has the right to come to the commissioner with concerns, complaints, and proposals, without first approaching his or her person in command. Once a year the commissioners present a report to parliament on the mood within the forces. It includes specific grievances that have been put forward. One long-running problem: the lack of suitable equipment.

For Högl this is a key topic: "We have to ensure that our armed forces have the best possible equipment, especially when it comes to high-risk missions abroad."

However, she concedes that the financial strain of coronavirus pandemic might mean that this is going to be difficult, "to ensure that the right priorities in terms of the military and defense are anchored in the next budget. That is in part what my job is all about."

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Faulty tanks and grounded helicopters Frustrated soldiers and a defense system struggling to repair its way into a fully functioning military. And a new defense minister who will have to regain confidence from army representatives.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Defective helicopters Ageing helicopters have proved a big hurdle for the German military. The Bundeswehr has grounded all its 53 Tiger helicopters, after engineers said technical faults needed attention. Defense services were also forced to recall 22 Sea Lynx anti-submarine helicopters in 2014, confirming newspaper reports of malfunction.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Manufacturing fault The Eurofighter is the German military's most modern fighter jet. As a result of a manufacturing error, only four of the 128 planes were in action in 2018. A pilot was killed in June 2019 when two Eurofighters collided in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, prompting fresh calls for further restrictions on the plane's use.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Let's replace it... as soon as we make a decision Tornado fighters have been flying for over 40 years. CDU plans to replace the ageing planes were thrown into question by the center-left SPD in February 2019. But some officials claim flying the Tornado after 2030 could cost Germany around €8 billion ($9 billion) in repair costs.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Not making any tracks New Puma tanks for the German military came into use in 2018. Only 27 of the 71 Pumas were immediately ready for deployment — which prompted a fresh backlash against then Defense Secretary Ursula von der Leyen.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Glitches at sea New F125 frigates — but they are't ready yet. German plans to replace the old frigates stalled in 2018, due to there not being enough spare parts to make them seaworthy. Officials also said Germany would have to soon stop signing up to NATO and UN missions in the same year — the country just did not have enough ships spare.

Bundeswehr struggles with faulty defense equipment Headache for AKK? She has not been in the job long, but Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has inherited a huge problem. Old equipment being grounded is now a regular and pressing occurrence. Former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen signed a deal to develop a "Future Combat Air System" in June — which is scheduled to replace Germany's air force by 2040. Author: Sven Pöhle / db



Since 2001 the Bundeswehr has women in its ranks. Their number stands at just over 22,000, which is about 12% of the overall total. Just under 6,000 of them are officers – a number that is on the rise. Combatting sexual harassment in the Bundeswehr is something Högl wants to focus on: "It's something I take very seriously indeed. It's entirely unacceptable. In any area of society, which naturally includes the Bundeswehr. I'm going to be looking very carefully at this whole area."

Commissioners of the Armed Forces are neither civil servants nor members of parliament. Their special public service status is enshrined in the Basic Law (the German constitution) and requires them to report to parliament rather than the defense ministry. After all, it is the German parliament that decides on the budget of the armed forces and has the final say over military deployments.

Commissioners for the armed forces have far-reaching powers. They may, for instance, visit military bases at home or abroad at any time. And they have access to access all documents kept by the defense ministry without prior announcement. Neither parliament nor the defense committee are permitted to impose special requirements in this respect — which it points out is unique in international comparison.

Combatting right-wing extremism in the military

When the post of commissioner for the armed forces was first created at the end of the 1950s, five years after the end of WW2, the main idea was to learn from the mistakes of Germany's Nazi-era army, the Wehrmacht. The commissioner got the job of subjecting Germany's armed forces to a regular and critical examination. The soldiers were called "Citizens in Uniform," in reference to the universal conscription which forced all young men into military service. Germany's postwar politicians came up with the notion of "Innere Führung" (internal leadership) — a system whereby all soldiers are expected to take individual ethical responsibility for their actions, based on the constitution, instead of blindly following orders. These constitutional values include human dignity, equality and democracy.

Despite efforts to learn from history, traces of militant right-wing extremism are to be found within the military until this day — and continue to make regular headlines. Military intelligence is currently investigating the cases of 550 Bundeswehr soldiers suspected of being involved in far-right activities. Figures from the Military Counterintelligence Service suggest that last year alone, as many as 360 new cases were being probed. And experts warn that this might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Högl is aware of this worrying situation. The Bundeswehr, she says, is a mirror of society as a whole: "Which is why the armed forces are not free of right-wing extremism. We have to look very closely to see what is going on within the ranks."

She points out that the defense ministry is aware of the problem, Military Counterintelligence Service has been revamped and is, she says, doing a good job. But, she is keen to stress that the vast majority of servicemen and women are absolutely committed to the values enshrined in Germany's constitution: "And I would like to encourage all of them to stay on track with me in coming together in telling the others that there is no place for right-wing extremism in the Bundeswehr."

