Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Germany's public health body said the country has recorded over 50,000 new COVID cases within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, an Australian company has recalled millions of tests shipped to the US. DW has the latest.
The emergency numbers of the police and fire departments were not working in large parts of Germany. The cause of the outage is not yet known.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukraine's foreign minister that Washington's commitment to Ukrainian security is "ironclad." The two countries also discussed Russia's alleged use of energy as a weapon.
Energy prices are soaring globally, and Germany's neighbors are building new nuclear reactors. Some want to revisit the commitment to go nuclear-free.
Supply disruptions are weighing on the German economy.
Eight German areas registered high incidence rates among 10 to 19-year-olds, according to public health authorities.
Artists in Berlin have raised awareness of the extra burden women have had to bear during the pandemic.
Young Muslims, Christians and Jews visit the Auschwitz concentration camp together.
On the wine trail: in this Check-in Special Nicole Frölich and Lukas Stege explore three German wine-growing regions. They follow the German and Saxon Wine Route and visit the vineyards along the Moselle.
Members of the neo-Nazi party the Third Path were stopped over the weekend attempting to turn themselves into an anti-migrant border patrol. Who is the small but very active extremist group?
After their dangerous evacuation from Kabul, many Afghans in Germany are struggling with bureaucratic hurdles. It has left many frustrated.
Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
A significant majority of Germans say religion plays no role in their life, a poll has shown. Fewer than one in eight adults believe that faith makes the world a fairer place, although younger people were more positive.
German prosecutors are working to bring the last surviving Holocaust perpetrators to court. But what are the legal hurdles they need to clear? And why have they waited so long?
The sport of cricket is developing faster than most in Germany realize. But what does cricket culture look like in a country more famous for football rather than fast balls?
The center-left SPD, Greens and neoliberal FDP have agreed to coalition talks, but negotiations won't be easy.
Just one-third of the members in Germany's newly elected parliament are women. That's not representative of our society.
The country's first female chancellor has taken on alpha males in world of politics. But as her nearly 16 years in power comes to an end, Merkel has not been able to enact gender parity or equity in many realms. Why not?
To mark the 60th anniversary of the German-Turkish recruitment agreement, the Ruhr Museum is exhibiting photographs by Istanbul photographer Ergun Cagatay.
Filiz Taskin was among the first Turkish laborers to come to Germany under a landmark postwar agreement.
Aydan Özoguz would like to see a museum show what migration did for Germany.
Closed for 19 months, Berlin's famous techno club Berghain reopened a minute before midnight on Saturday for its first club night since the start of the pandemic.
Germany was divided for years, and much has changed since reunification. Here are some of the biggest changes in pictures from Berlin, Potsdam, Stralsund and other places that have witnessed a remarkable transformation.
As Germany moves into the post-Merkel era, DW's Berlin Briefing newsletter keeps you updated on the country's politics and society.
Whether you're looking to improve your German or interested in starting with the basics, DW can help.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version