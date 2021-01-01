Visit the new DW website

Coronavirus digest: Germany reports new record-high case numbers

A coronavirus patient in the hospital in eastern Germany

Germany's public health body said the country has recorded over 50,000 new COVID cases within the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, an Australian company has recalled millions of tests shipped to the US. DW has the latest.  

Germany: Emergency services numbers 112 and 110 suffer widespread outage

Picture of a German police vehicle

The emergency numbers of the police and fire departments were not working in large parts of Germany. The cause of the outage is not yet known.  

Ukraine: US top diplomat warns Russia over military buildup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukraine's foreign minister that Washington's commitment to Ukrainian security is "ironclad." The two countries also discussed Russia's alleged use of energy as a weapon.  

Protesters' flags flying at the power station in Grafenrheinfeld

Nuclear power: Are energy price hikes prompting a German rethink?

Energy prices are soaring globally, and Germany's neighbors are building new nuclear reactors.  Some want to revisit the commitment to go nuclear-free.    

German economy slows

Supply disruptions are weighing on the German economy.  

SUV Grandland X

German economy slows

Why is Germany seeing high COVID rates among children?

Why is Germany seeing high COVID rates among children?

IN WAVES Ausstellung Berlin

"IN WAVES" pandemic photography exhibition

Displayed suitcases bear the names of people brought to Auschwitz for extermination

Young Germans visit Auschwitz

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Travels through Germany’s wine country

Who are Germany's extreme-right group the 'Third Path'?

Third Path demonstrators with flags in Plauen

Members of the neo-Nazi party the Third Path were stopped over the weekend attempting to turn themselves into an anti-migrant border patrol. Who is the small but very active extremist group?  

Afghans evacuated to Germany face legal uncertainty

A group of Afghans arriving at their temporary home at their initial reception facility in the state of Brandenburg in eastern Germany

After their dangerous evacuation from Kabul, many Afghans in Germany are struggling with bureaucratic hurdles. It has left many frustrated.  

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.  

Most Germans find religion unimportant, survey shows

A handful of people sit int the pews of a church

A significant majority of Germans say religion plays no role in their life, a poll has shown. Fewer than one in eight adults believe that faith makes the world a fairer place, although younger people were more positive.  

How Holocaust perpetrators are prosecuted in Germany

A candle, roses and a note reading #weremember - commemorating the liberation of Auschwitz

German prosecutors are working to bring the last surviving Holocaust perpetrators to court. But what are the legal hurdles they need to clear? And why have they waited so long?  

Germany celebrate a win at the European Cricket Championship

Cricket in Germany: A history beyond bat and ball

The sport of cricket is developing faster than most in Germany realize. But what does cricket culture look like in a country more famous for football rather than fast balls?  

Opinions on German politics
Robert Habeck, Annalena Baerbock, Olaf Scholz, Christian Lindner at a press conference

German coalition talks have a long way to go

The center-left SPD, Greens and neoliberal FDP have agreed to coalition talks, but negotiations won't be easy.  

A group of female parliamentarians sitting in the German Bundestag

Bundestag could use more women

Just one-third of the members in Germany's newly elected parliament are women. That's not representative of our society.  

Germany's Angela Merkel: What has she achieved for women?

Angela Merkel and young students at a Girls' Day event in 2015 to promote women and girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields

The country's first female chancellor has taken on alpha males in world of politics. But as her nearly 16 years in power comes to an end, Merkel has not been able to enact gender parity or equity in many realms. Why not?  

German election 2021 basics

Germany's political parties — what you need to know

How does the German general election work?

How Germany chooses its chancellor

Two miners in a passenger car at Walsum colliery, Duisburg.

'We are from here': Turkish-German life in pictures

To mark the 60th anniversary of the German-Turkish recruitment agreement, the Ruhr Museum is exhibiting photographs by Istanbul photographer Ergun Cagatay.  

Coming to Germany as a 'guest worker'

Filiz Taskin was among the first Turkish laborers to come to Germany under a landmark postwar agreement.  

Filiz Taskin wears a red cloak and a pendant while smiling outdoors, amid trees

Coming to Germany as a 'guest worker'

DW's Christine Mhundwa speaks to political sociologist Gülay Türkmen about the integration of Turkish laborers into German society.

Looking back on 60 years since Germany's recruitment agreement with Turkey

Turkish 'guest workers' in Germany

Turkish 'guest workers' in Germany

Berghain club, large building

What makes Berlin's Berghain club special

Closed for 19 months, Berlin's famous techno club Berghain reopened a minute before midnight on Saturday for its first club night since the start of the pandemic.  

Germany before and after reunification

Berlin Vorher-Nachher Bildergalerie 30 Jahre Wiedervereinigung

Germany was divided for years, and much has changed since reunification. Here are some of the biggest changes in pictures from Berlin, Potsdam, Stralsund and other places that have witnessed a remarkable transformation.  

DW NL Berlin Briefing Keyvisual

Berlin Briefing

As Germany moves into the post-Merkel era, DW's Berlin Briefing newsletter keeps you updated on the country's politics and society.  