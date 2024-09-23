A howling good time: Germany's pool parties for dogs
For humans, the outdoor pool season is over almost everywhere in Germany. But in many swimming pools, dogs are allowed to frolic in the water once again at the start of fall.
Frolicking in the water
Normally, animals are strictly forbidden in swimming pools. But when the summer is over, at the end of the outdoor pool season in Bedburg, North Rhine-Westphalia, four-legged friends can splash around instead of their two-legged owners. Ronja is obviously delighted.
Playing fetch
Look what I caught: Fortunately, this flamingo is only made of plastic. The dog swimming events take place in many swimming pools across Germany in September; the prerequisite is usually proof of the dog's liability insurance and a valid vaccination certificate.
Ready, steady, go!
The French bulldogs Buddy and Elfriede and the beagle-dachshund mix Ludo are waiting for their owners to throw some toys into the water. For many pets and their owners, the event in Thuringia's Waltershausen in eastern Germany is an annual highlight.
Ready to pounce
Daisy, an English Cocker Spaniel, jumps into the pool to retrieve her toy. The pool operators aren't concerned about any leftover fur: In most outdoor pools, the filter systems are already switched off and the water is drained to clean the pools after the dogs have finished swimming anyway.
It's the effort that counts
Some dogs may not win prizes for elegance, but it's the fun that counts: In many outdoor pools, animals can also roam the surrounding sunbathing lawns. But this dog prefers to take a dip first.
Bonding in the pool
Some dogs remain wary about the water: German shepherd Merlin is lured into the pool with pieces of cheese by his owner Claudia Kraus via a ramp. Bathing together also strengthens the bond between dog and owner.
Home and dry
Mission accomplished. These little dogs are rubbed dry after their adventure in the pool. The proceeds from the popular dog swimming events commonly benefit the often financially strapped pools themselves — but some outdoor pools also donate them to animal shelters or animal charities.