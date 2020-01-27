 EU′s Africa aid money tied to migration restrictions: Oxfam | News | DW | 30.01.2020

News

EU's Africa aid money tied to migration restrictions: Oxfam

The charity has accused Brussels of using aid money as a policy tool to curb migration to the continent. The case of Libya was particularly notorious, according to researchers, who warned: "No one is tracking the money."

Migrants from Syria walk into a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia village outside the capital Nicosia, Cyprus

International organization Oxfam on Thursday said EU development funds for Africa were often tied to the ability for countries to curb migration to the continent.

Between November 2015 and May 2019, nearly €4 billion ($4.4 billion) was spent largely without public oversight, according to Oxfam. The allocation of the funds was often based on political considerations rather than effectiveness and need.

The EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa was singled out in the Oxfam report. The fund was often utilized as a migration policy instrument, and some of its largest recipients were countries with known patterns of abusive behavior towards migrants, such as Libya.

Read more: Dozens of German cities petition to take in more refugees

'No one tracking the money'

Oxfam's Raphael Shilhav, one of the main researchers of the report, said the lack of transparency in the allocation of funds — often a prerequisite for its release — posed major problems.

"There's no one tracking the money beginning to end," Shilhav said. However, he noted that with the significant number of organizations and countries involved, it is a challenge to keep track of.

Libya has come under increased scrutiny over the past two years following reports of mass detention centers where authorities abused migrants and, at times, forced them into hard, unpaid labor or slavery.

Under the Sophia naval mission, the EU has provided support to the Libyan coast guard to stem the flow of migrants across the Mediterranean to Italy.

Read more: Refugees endure living hell of Greece's Moria camp on Lesbos

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


ls/ng (AP, epd)

