 European Super League set to be announced, German teams not involved | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.04.2021

Sports

European Super League set to be announced, German teams not involved

At least 11 teams have reportedly agreed to join a Super League, but no German clubs are involved at this stage. The move is a direct challenge to UEFA's Champions League and undermines Europe's domestic leagues.

Adidas Finale Istanbul 21 Ball

UEFA was plunged into crisis on Sunday after widespread reports emerged that at least 11 clubs have agreed in principle to join a European Super League.

It is believed that no German or French clubs have committed to take part at this stage, with all teams currently set to join coming from England, Spain and Italy.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are the 11 clubs involved, according to reports.

Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as the surprise absentees from the list, as it stands.

The proposed league will be underwritten by debt financing from American bank JP Morgan.

Developing story, more to follow...

 

