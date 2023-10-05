Europe security summit: Ukraine calls for continued support

10/05/2023 October 5, 2023 European Political Community forum wraps up

Ukraine took priority at Thursday's summit of European leaders, but the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh also received much attention.

No formal decisions were put on the table as the forum was an informal meeting, but the attendees managed to project a united front of solidarity for Ukraine and confidence that the United States would be able to continue with its own support packages despite aid for Ukraine being blocked recently from the 45-day budget by Republicans.

European leaders were also keen to show support to Armenia as it deals with the more than 100,000 refugees fleeing from Nagorno-Karabakh, and with some hope of luring Yerevan away from Russia's influence.

This live blog is now closed.