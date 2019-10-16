 Europe air pollution caused 400,000 premature deaths | News | DW | 16.10.2019

News

Europe air pollution caused 400,000 premature deaths

Europe's environmental watchdog has warned that city dwellers in Europe are at risk of life-threatening air pollution.The report recommends EU countries take rapid action such as decreasing the number of cars in cities.

Air pollution in London

Poor air quality caused 412,000 premature deaths in Europe in 2016, the most recent year data is available, according to an EU report released on Wednesday.

Sixteen of the EU's 28 member states reported at least one case of unacceptable levels of nitrogen dioxide that surpass legal EU limits. Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain were all found to have unsafe levels of the poisonous gas that is found in car exhausts.

The report recommends European countries reduce the number of cars to lower nitrogen dioxide levels —  and therefore air pollution.

Read more: Cities across world pledge air pollution changes, but are they ready?

An air quality expert at the European Environmental Agency and author of the study, Alberto Gonzales Ortiz, warned that air pollution is "currently the most important environmental risk to human health." 

The report referred to World Health Organization (WHO) figures that found heart disease and stroke were the most common reasons for premature death due to air pollution, followed by lung diseases and lung cancer.

The study also found that certain groups were more vulnerable to its effects including children, the elderly, pregnant women and people living close to roads and industrial areas. 

  • Cars and trucks in a traffic jam on a snowy highway in eastern Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/A. März)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Testing your patience

    Getting into a traffic jam is every driver's nightmare. Endless minutes (or worse: hours) in which nothing's moving forward can turn what should be a short car-ride into a seemingly never-ending odyssey. But congested streets aren't just annoying for commuters — they have far-reaching consequences.

  • Exhaust fumes coming from a car (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Higher emissions

    Turn off your engine when you get into a traffic jam! You'll save fuel after 20 seconds of standing still already. Letting your engine run while your car's idling burns one liter of fuel an hour, according to Germany's technical inspection agency TÜV Süd. A higher fuel consumption rate means that more CO2 is blasted into the atmosphere, which we should avoid if we want to fight global warming.

  • Cars and trucks in a traffic jam on a highway near Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Germany's congestion capital

    Germany saw roughly 745,000 traffic jams in 2018, according to German automobile club ADAC. That's a three-percent increase compared to 2017. According to GPS-maker TOMTOM's last survey, Cologne's streets were the most congested (as shown above). On average, travel time increased by more than a third because of congestion, compared to free flowing traffic.

  • Traffic jam in Moscow (Getty Images/AFP/Y. Kadobnov)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Traffic breakdown in L.A. and Moscow

    GPS-maker INRIX uses different calculations and has identified Munich as Germany's traffic jam capital. Drivers there were stuck in congestion for an average of 51 hours a year. That's nothing compared to the world leaders: The world capital of traffic jams is Los Angeles, where drivers were stuck in traffic for 102 hours a year, followed by Moscow (pictured here) and New York with 91 hours each.

  • A female driver frustrated about what's happening in front of her. (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Cirou)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Endangering your health

    People who are stuck in traffic frequently have to deal with serious health problems. When traffic isn't flowing as it should, your body releases stress hormones. Your immune system is weakened and your blood pressure rises. People who are frequently stuck in traffic jams, like commuters, are even likely to develop burnout syndrome.

  • Trucks in a traffic jam approaching the British-side entrance of the Channel Tunnel (picture-alliance/Zumapress/G. Falvey)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Billions in economic losses

    According to INRIX, the costs caused by traffic jams in Germany amounted to 80 billion euros in 2017. Goods don't reach their intended recipients on time and more fuel is burned. Both companies and private drivers suffer financially. Traffic jams "threaten economic growth and stunt quality of life," INRIX head economist Graham Cookson said.

  • The Uber logo on a smartphone screen (picture alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Da Qing)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Ride-sharing apps made things worse

    For a while hopes were high that ride-sharing services like Uber would bring down traffic. If people could easily get a ride, maybe they'd leave their own cars in the garage more often! But traffic researcher Bruce Schaller found out that the opposite was true in US cities. People took Uber instead of the subway or their bikes, while car owners kept driving their own vehicles.

  • A busy intersection in Kabul's old city (Getty Images/AFP/D. Berehulak)

    What too much traffic does to our environment — and to us

    Traffic just one contributor to air pollution

    Afghanistan's capital Kabul is also dealing with congested streets. But that's not the only factor contributing to dangerous air pollution. In winter residents have taken to burning coal, car tires and trash to generate heat. Add to that diesel generators and many, many cars and you get smog that Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) calls "deadly."

    Author: Carla Bleiker


While the level of dangerous particles in European cities was dropping, Ortiz said it was not falling fast enough. In line with EU law, member states are required to examine the level of a range of pollutants and take action if pollutants, such as ozone matter, exceed healthy levels.

"We have not yet reached the EU standards and of course we are far from reaching the WHO standards," Ortiz added.

"When we fight pollution, we also fight climate change as well as noise and promote more healthy behavior. It's a win-win," Ortiz said.

EU measures

In a bid to tackle the country's pollution problem, the British government proposed on Tuesday an environmental bill with legally binding measures to decrease fine air particles. The bill also expects car manufacturers to return vehicles that do not meet the particle emission standards.

In July the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, said Spain and Bulgaria had failed to protect citizens from the dangers of pollution. The commission requested the EU Court of Justice to address poor air quality in those countries.

Watch video 02:08

Thousands took to the streets of Paris, London and Brussels

mvb/stb (Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

https://www.eea.europa.eu/publications/air-quality-in-europe-2019

