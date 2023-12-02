EURO 2024: Germany to face Scotland in tournament opener

Germany will face Scotland in their Euro 2024 opener in Munich. The hosts were also drawn in the same group as Hungary and Switzerland

Germany will open their Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday 14 June.

The hosts were also placed in the same group as Hungary and Switzerland during the draw which took place in Hamburg.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side will play Hungary on 19 June in Stuttgart before facing Switzerland in their final group match on 23 June in Frankfurt.

'We want to prevail' — Nagelsmann

Following the draw, head coach Nagelsmann said: "It’s a very interesting group in which we want to prevail. It will be a great start against Scotland in Munich."

Speaking of the other group encounters Nagelsmann said: "The other games will also be exciting duels. It's not a group of death, but a very good one. The opening game will be a tough one."

"I’ve trained a few players from Hungary, I know what they can do. Hungary play very interesting soccer. Against Switzerland, it will be a little derby against a direct neighbor."

Meanwhile, German Football Federation (DFB) Sporting Director Rudi Völler added: "We respect every opponent. I'm looking forward to the Scots. It'll be a great fight, they'll bring a lot of fans with them, there'll be a great atmosphere — and of course, it'll be demanding."

"Our focus has to be on getting off to a good start. I'm optimistic that we'll play a good European Championship if we change a few things," said Völler.

Tough tests in Group B

European champions Italy were drawn in a group against 2008 and 2012 winners Spain, World Cup semifinalists Croatia and Albania.

Meanwhile, Group D also looked challenging with World Cup runners-up France placed alongside Louis Van Gaal’s Netherlands, Austria and one of four potential playoff winners between Wales, Finland, Poland and Estonia.

"This is a very challenging group for us," Austrian head coach Ralf Rangnick admitted. "We know what to expect from the first game. We want to progress, but the group isn't that bad."

The tournament will be played between 14 June and 14 July across 10 cities and will be Germany's first time hosting the tournament since reunification in 1990.

