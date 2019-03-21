 Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany look to emulate neighbors in period of evolution | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.03.2019

Sports

Euro 2020 qualifying: Germany look to emulate neighbors in period of evolution

Both Germany and the Netherlands are in transitional periods going in to Sunday's Euro 2020 qualfying encounter. The Dutch have a head start, however, as Germany hope to bed-in a new batch of world beaters.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland - Serbien | 1:0 (Reuters/F. Bimmer)

At almost any other period in the past 40 years, a clash between Germany and the Netherlands would mean a showdown between two of the world's elite footballing nations. Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifying opener doesn't quite have the same billing though, with both in the midst of a period of redevelopment.

"If you look back over recent months you can see they’re a little further along with the process of mixing younger talents with the more experienced heads,“ explained Germany forward Marco Reus. "Our goal is to get to that stage again."

Since failing to qualify for both Euro 2016 and last summer's World Cup in Russia, the Dutch have been through a drastic makeover, with aging stars such as Robin van Persie, Wesley Sneijder and Arjen Robben having retired to make way for a new crop of youngsters.

The famous Ajax production line has ensured the nation are well stocked for tournaments to come, with midfielder Frenkie De Jong and defender Matthijas De Ligt among the most sought-after talents in world football; De Jong has already secured a €75m switch Barcelona at the end of the current season. The youngsters have a combined 18 caps for their country, with De Ligt in particular benefiting from playing alongside the experienced Virgil van Dijk in defense.

Löw’s Germany are in their own period of transition, with stalwarts Matts Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller no longer part of the 51-year old‘s plans. While the decision caused a degree of backlash from fans, it’s a move which should allow youngsters to get a foothold in the national team.

New additions to the squad include Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark, 23, and midfielders Maximilian Eggestein, 22 and Lukas Klostermann, 22. Meanwhile, the likes of Serge Gnabry, 23, Julian Brandt, 22 and Kai Havertz, 19, are benefiting from the greater responsibility handed to them by Löw. Reus, now one of Germany's senior men, has seen his own role in the squad change in recent weeks.

Kai Havertz | Fussball Laenderspiel/ Deutschland-Peru 2-1. (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Simon)

Kai Havertz has three caps for Germany's senior side.

"Everyone’s noticed [Hummels, Boateng and Müller] not being here,“ he said. „But I’m at an age now, also with my club side, when I want to take on more responsibility."

Leadership will be key in what promises to be a fiery affair on Sunday in Amsterdam. Leon Goretzka, another young player to have recently taken on a more prominent role in the national set up – it was his goal that salvagaed a draw against Serbia in Tuesday’s friendly – expects a tough game against their neighbours.

"It’s always a special match," he told reporters. "Of course, a lot of that‘s to do with the geographical proximity between us. We’ll certainly be fully motivated for Sunday’s match. It’ll be an intense battle."

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Probst)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Leroy Sané (17 caps)

    The most controversial omission from Löw's World Cup 2018 squad and the most internationally experienced player on this list, Sané still has plenty to prove. After a frustrating start to his Germany career, he scored his first two goals in November and started to look the part. A key member of a Manchester City squad in the hunt for four trophies, his direct running and pace make him a huge asset.

  • Serge Gnabry (picture-alliance/dpa/GES/M. Gilliar)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Serge Gnabry (5 caps)

    The Bayern Munich right winger offers a similar threat to Sane on the other side of the pitch. An Olympic silver medal winner in 2016, Gnabry scored a hat-trick on his debut against San Marino later that year. But fitness issues and Löw's former faith in the old guard mean he hasn't yet fully established himself. A strong season so far for Bayern means that's liikely to change soon.

  • Kai Havertz (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Simon)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Kai Havertz (2 caps)

    The third member of an attacking-midfield trident that looks set to line up behind TImo Werner for some time, teenager Havertz has made great strides at the age of 19. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has racked up 79 Bundesliga appearances and become a key man for the Werkself. Mesut Özil's international resignation opened a spot for the youngster who has impressed in his displays so far.

  • Jonathan Tah (picture-alliance/Revierfoto)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Jonathan Tah (4 caps)

    Havertz's Leverkusen teammate was in Germany's Euro 2016 squad but missed out on Russia. His tally of caps since his debut three years ago speaks to his struggles to break into the side. But the culling of Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng offers a chance for center backs. At 23, Tah is enjoying one of his best seasons, particularly since the arrival of Peter Bosz. Can he become a regular?

  • Thilo Kehrer (Imago/photoarena/Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Thilo Kehrer (4 caps)

    Another man looking to take advantage of defensive vacancies. Kehrer can play at center back but may end up as Germany's right back, with Löw keen on Joshua Kimmich in midfield. The 22-year-old left Schalke for Paris Saint-Germain and has become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's side. Quick and strong in the tackle and on the ball, Kehrer's concentration sometimes wanes but the potential is there.

  • Maximilian Eggestein (Imago/Jan Huebner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Maximilian Eggestein (0 caps)

    A tidy central midfielder with an eye for goal, many thought the Werder Bremen man would make Germany's squad in November after both club and player enjoyed a strong start to the season. Though the early season goals have dried up a little, the 22-year-old has an importance to Bremen which belies his relatively tender years and will hope to make his international debut in the coming week.

  • Hertha Berlin's Niklas Stark (picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Niklas Stark (0 caps)

    Another new face hoping to make his full Germany bow after progressing through the youth teams, Stark has enjoyed a strong season at Hertha Berlin. The Nuremberg academy graduate is a smart reader of the game and has become an increasingly influential figure at the capital city club since moving there in 2015. While most comfortable at center back, Stark can also play as a holding midfielder.

  • Nico Schulz (picture-alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild/T. Eisenhuth)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Nico Schulz (4 caps)

    One of a number of players given the chance to fill the troublesome left-sided defensive slot in recent years, Schulz is a solid performer for Hoffenheim. The Berlin-born 25-year-old is dangerous going forward and probably more of a natrual wingback, which gives him an advantage now that Löw is looking to play three at the back. Scored a deflected winner on his debut against Peru in September.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Marcel Halstenberg (1 cap)

    Another potential replacement for Jonas Hector, who seems to have fallen out of favor while in division 2with Cologne, the RB Leipzig left-back made his debut for Germany against England in 2017 but hasn't been seen in a Germany shirt since. At 27, he's a late bloomer, having failed to make the grade at Borussia Dortmund as a youngster, but his strong, direct style may suit Löw's new tactics.

  • Rio 2016 Fussball Deutschland Südkorea (Reuters/F. Donasci)

    The players of Joachim Löw's 'new Germany'

    Lukas Klostermann (0 caps)

    Another member of the Germany team that won silver at the Rio Olympics (which did not count as interntional caps) Klostermann is a marauding fullback comfortable bombing forward. A second RB Leipzig man, the right-sided 22-year-old has been an integral part of the Bundesliga's tightest defense this season and is another potential beneficiary of Kimmich's move in to midfield.

    Author: Matt Pearson


