EU to provide Egypt €7.4 billion funding package

The money, paid out over three years, is partly to help Egypt "move further away from Russian gas" and fund efforts to address migration.

The European Union will provide Egypt with a funding package of €7.4 billion ($8.06 billion) from 2024-2027, a senior European Commission official told several news agencies on Sunday.

The funding is intended to help Egypt reduce its reliance on Russian gas and includes a grant dedicated to migration issues.

The deal includes €5 billion of macro-financial assistance, €1.8 billion of investments and €600 million in grants over the next three years to support Egypt's faltering economy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and several European prime ministers will meet Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo to sign the agreement.

Egypt's strategic importance

The agreement to form a "strategic partnership" aimed at boosting cooperation in renewable energy, trade, and security.

"Egypt is a critical country for Europe today and for the days to come", said the commission official, who asked not to be named, and who pointed to Egypt's "important position in a very difficult neighborhood, bordering Libya, Sudan and the Gaza Strip."

Egypt's economy, which is focused on expensive infrastructure mega-projects, has been hit hard by recent economic shocks.

The country is under political and economic pressure due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Fighting there has meant important income earners for Egypt, like tourism and shipping through the Suez Canal, have been throttled.

Earlier this month the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed an $8 billion loan package after Cairo implemented a flexible exchange rate and raised interest rates.

That followed an announcement in February by Egyptian leaders that the United Arab Emirates would be investing €32 billion directly into the Egyptian economy, mostly via a construction project at Ras al-Hikma, a Mediterranean peninsula near the city of Alexandria.

More to come... Please refresh your browser for updates.

lo/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)