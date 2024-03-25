EU probes Apple, Google, Meta under new digital law

European Union regulators have opened investigations into the tech giants in the first application of the new Digital Markets Act. The tech lobby has criticized the move, saying it was "rushed."

US tech giants Apple, Google and Meta were targeted by European Union regulators on Monday, as the bloc opened its first investigations into "non-compliance" with its new Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The sweeping DMA legislation was passed into law earlier this month.

The law aims to prevent big tech companies from cornering digital markets while creating a fairer digital space by curbing how the biggest companies act online, including ensuring they give users more choices.

"We are not convinced that the solutions by [Google parent company] Alphabet, Apple and Meta respect their obligations for a fairer and more open digital space for European citizens and businesses," said the EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton.

If found guilty of failing to comply with the new law, the EU Commission, the bloc's executive arm, can impose fines of up to 10% of a company's total global turnover, rising to 20% for repeat offenders.

The DMA is an accompaniment to the EU's Digital Services Act groundbreaking legislation to put in force measures to moderate illegal content and prevent, for example, the promotion of hate speech on their online platforms.

Tech lobby slams EU 'rush' to probe Apple, Google and Meta

The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), a leading international tech lobby group, criticized the move, which it said sent a "worrying signal."

"As we all know, data takes time to collect. What we see now, however, sends a worrying signal that the EU might rush into investigations without knowing what they're investigating," said the head of CCIA Europe, Daniel Friedlaender, as reported by AFP news agency.

Google said that it has already made "significant changes" to the way its services operate in Europe to comply with the DMA – including recent changes to its Google Maps service.

"We will continue to defend our approach in the coming months," Google's director of competition, Oliver Bethell, said.

Apple said it is confident that its move to allow iPhone users to switch web browsers more easily complies with the DMA, and that it will "continue to constructively engage with the European Commission as they conduct their investigations."

mf/wmr (AP, AFP)